Tragic Details About HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton

Over the years, HGTV has made household names out of design professionals, who have not only kept us entertained with their style prowess but their stellar personalities, too. It's not just the stunning homes of HGTV stars that keep us coming back time and time again. We're just as invested in who they are off-screen as well. In recent years, it's Carmeon Hamilton that's kept us guessing. The designer turned TV star first rose to prominence as the winner of the competition show "Design Star: Next Gen" and seemed destined for greatness, but her debut show "Reno My Rental" only lasted six episodes before disappearing in 2021.

Advertisement

Ever since then, fans have been eager to see more of Hamilton on screen, and HGTV appeared to listen, announcing a new show for her called "Turn Your House Around" that was set to air in 2024, according to Country Living. It's fair to say that Hamilton's TV career hasn't been easy, and has probably been disrupted by issues in her personal life. In 2021, the same year that "Reno My Rental" premiered, Hamilton suffered a devastating loss that turned her world upside down.

It's not the first time that the talented host has had to face tragic circumstances, but her thousand-kilowatt smile does a great job keeping her secrets well hidden. Let's take a look at Hamilton's heartbreaking story and what makes her rise to stardom even more inspiring.

Advertisement