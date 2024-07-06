The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith is arguably among the most successful nepo babies in Hollywood. The son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden has been in the public eye since infancy. He's also followed in the footsteps of his famous parents by pursuing various pursuits within the realm of show business.

Advertisement

In that regard, he experienced a significant degree of success when he was still a kid. His first film role — playing the son of his dad's character in "The Pursuit of Happyness" — begat others, including a starring role opposite Jackie Chan in the 2010 reboot of "The Karate Kid." As he grew older, he established a successful career as a rapper along with other ventures including his own fashion collective, MSFTSrep.

Yet amidst all that success has come controversy and sadness. To find out more about that side of his life, read on for an exploration of the tragic story of Jaden Smith.