5 Signs Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage Was Never As It Seemed

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have a long relationship history. While they first met in 1994 when Jada auditioned for a role on Will's show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," they didn't become a couple until 1995, shortly after Will's marriage to Sheree Zampino ended. Before Zampino initiated their breakup, Will had caught been between his aversion to divorce and his burgeoning interest in Jada.

Two years later, Will and Jada got married in December 1997, about a month after their engagement. In July 1998, they welcomed their son, Jaden Smith. Two years later, in October 2000, Willow Smith, their daughter, was born.

Over the years, the couple has talked about their relationship amid rumors of divorce. In a 2015 interview with ET, Will reflected on their bond, saying "our marriage was the most difficult, grueling, excruciating thing that we have ever taken on in our lives. And you know we're just not quitters." Will also made an appearance on Jada's show, "Red Table Talk," to talk about their lives as a couple. However, even as they refuted divorce rumors, Will and Jada dropped hints for years that their marriage wasn't quite the tight connection it appeared, voicing their unconventional philosophies about marriage, extramarital relationships, and shifting from marriage to partnership to separate lives.