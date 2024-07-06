4 Times Kimberly Guilfoyle's Dance Moves Made Us Cringe
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancee of Donald Trump Jr., will dance anywhere and everywhere — even when cutting a rug is not warranted. The former attorney currently hosts an eponymous talk show on Rumble, where politics is one of the main topics of conversation, but previously, she was a Fox News personality. In the AOL "You've Got" episode featuring Guilfoyle from her time on Fox News' "The Five," she discussed her love of dancing, specifically salsa dancing. Guilfoyle said she was Irish and Puerto Rican and continued, "And one of the things that brought [my parents] together was a great love of music and dancing. And I definitely inherited that from my parents." Guilfoyle would involuntarily dance when they'd play music on "The Five." "People wrote in about it," Guilfoyle said, "they loved it, and then my bosses said, 'You know what, don't change a thing. Keep on dancing.'"
However, there's a time and a place for dancing, and some have felt Guilfoyle has chosen to unleash some dance moves at strange times.
Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle dancing like that? pic.twitter.com/rMAve5hc8d
— Leah 🇺🇦🌈🏳️🌈 (@LeahFeminist) May 3, 2024
In a 2020 video from the Turning Point convention shared on X, formerly Twitter, Guilfoyle was seen spinning in a circle with her arms out. When she got to the podium, she threw in a few other hip-shaking moves. When the same video was later uploaded to TikTok by user @rgomusicly, they added scary music overtop and captioned it, "What fresh hell is this?"
Internet critics are not too impressed with Guilfoyle's moves
In one video shared on X in November 2023, Kimberly Guilfoyle was seen dancing down a carpeted walkway. She seemed to be in some kind of stadium, perhaps for a political rally. While "Let's Get Loud" played, Guilfoyle had a little pep in her step. She stopped partially down the walkway to shake her hips and kick one of her feet before continuing to walk.
What dance is Kimberly Guilfoyle doing? pic.twitter.com/sA2pNmFyKH
— @MysterySolvent2.0 (@DarkMSolvent) November 10, 2023
As usual, the moves seemed a little out of place. The video was captioned, "What dance is Kimberly Guilfoyle doing?" However odd it looked, the dancing is nothing compared to some of Guilfoyle's awkward moments captured by millions.
A slightly more appropriate time to dance was when Guilfoyle was watching the 2020 Super Bowl. During the halftime show peformed by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, Guilfoyle was filmed dancing while "Hips Don't Lie" was being performed. The video was shared by the Daily Mail and initially posted on Instagram by Donald Trump Jr. Near the end of the video, he said, "Baby if politics doesn't work out, we've got a job," awkwardly implying that dancing could be Guilfoyle's new career.
Guilfoyle danced during the January 6 riots
Kimberly Guilfoyle has caused a stir for her strange behavior before, such as when her Republican National Convention 2020 speech was shouted into an empty room. However, nothing compares to when she was filmed dancing at a wildly inappropriate time. It was another instance reportedly captured by Donald Trump Jr., who filmed while many politicians, including his father Donald Trump, watched a livestream of the Capitol Building riots on January 6, 2021.
Never forget that Kimberly Guilfoyle was not only at the Trump command center on January 6, but she also danced a jig of glee while it was all happening. https://t.co/6lK1OAs1YH pic.twitter.com/wMm1DEMIim
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 18, 2022
In a video shared on X, "Gloria" by Laura Branigan was playing loudly, and partway through the video, Guilfoyle was seen dancing to the beat. It's unclear, but it seems she was dancing in part to celebrate the riot. The video was captioned, "Never forget that Kimberly Guilfoyle was not only at the Trump command center on January 6, but she also danced a jig of glee while it was all happening."
At the end of the video, Donald Jr. stepped into the frame with Guilfoyle. She said, "Have the courage to do the right thing! Fight!" Guilfoyle's out-of-pocket take isn't far off from what Donald really thought of the Capitol riot.