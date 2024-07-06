4 Times Kimberly Guilfoyle's Dance Moves Made Us Cringe

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancee of Donald Trump Jr., will dance anywhere and everywhere — even when cutting a rug is not warranted. The former attorney currently hosts an eponymous talk show on Rumble, where politics is one of the main topics of conversation, but previously, she was a Fox News personality. In the AOL "You've Got" episode featuring Guilfoyle from her time on Fox News' "The Five," she discussed her love of dancing, specifically salsa dancing. Guilfoyle said she was Irish and Puerto Rican and continued, "And one of the things that brought [my parents] together was a great love of music and dancing. And I definitely inherited that from my parents." Guilfoyle would involuntarily dance when they'd play music on "The Five." "People wrote in about it," Guilfoyle said, "they loved it, and then my bosses said, 'You know what, don't change a thing. Keep on dancing.'"

However, there's a time and a place for dancing, and some have felt Guilfoyle has chosen to unleash some dance moves at strange times.

Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle dancing like that? pic.twitter.com/rMAve5hc8d — Leah 🇺🇦🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@LeahFeminist) May 3, 2024

In a 2020 video from the Turning Point convention shared on X, formerly Twitter, Guilfoyle was seen spinning in a circle with her arms out. When she got to the podium, she threw in a few other hip-shaking moves. When the same video was later uploaded to TikTok by user @rgomusicly, they added scary music overtop and captioned it, "What fresh hell is this?"