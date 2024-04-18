Awkward Kimberly Guilfoyle Moments That Were Captured By Millions

Even though she's not an official member of the Trump family yet, Kimberly Guilfoyle has made her allegiance known, even if it meant embarrassing herself for life. "There's one solution to fixing the Biden-caused disasters and getting this country back on track," Guilfoyle firmly penned under a heavily edited photo of herself and Donald Trump on Instagram. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée appears to have a penchant for generating quite the buzz online and in real life, going hand-in-hand with the trademark campaigning style we usually see with the Trumps.

Prior to her association with the Trump family (she's known Trump Jr. since 2007 and has been in a public relationship with him since 2018), Guilfoyle enjoyed an impressive legal career, serving as a prosecuting attorney in San Francisco and Los Angeles, before rising to mainstream fame as a Fox News personality. While she's no stranger to sharing controversial opinions openly, such as suggesting the United States would fare better under a leader like Vladimir Putin, many of Guilfoyle's most cringe-inducing moments came about — you guessed it — after her association with the Trumps.

As one of the key players in both of Donald Trump's presidential campaigns, Guilfoyle had no problem adopting a Trump-esque approach to public appearances. Unfortunately, that has resulted in a number of awkward moments seen by millions, prompting us to recount some that are simply unforgettable.