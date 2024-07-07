How The Trump Family Really Feels About Lara Trump

It was on November 8, 2014, when Lara Yunaska, a producer for "Inside Edition," officially became a member of the Trump family. That's the day she married Eric Trump, the second son in the lineup of former president Donald Trump's kids. Two years later, she would leave her producing job to join her father-in-law's campaign in the 2016 presidential election.

Over the years, Lara has been a key member of the Trump family, appearing steadfast in her loyalty to all things Trump, and especially in supporting Donald in his various bids for president. In return, Donald wholly supported Lara in her run for co-chairman of the Republican National Convention, a title she won in March 2024. The North Carolina State University graduate is also the host of her own show, a video podcast called "The Right View with Lara Trump." From episode to episode, she interviews people with political opinions that match those of the Trump dynasty, and has even had Donald himself on her show, as well as several other family members.

While Lara seems dedicated to her in-laws, The List wanted to know if the feelings of admiration were mutual. In an exclusive interview, we asked celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore to examine several clips where Lara interacted with members of the Trump family to find out how they really feel about Eric's wife.

