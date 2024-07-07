How The Trump Family Really Feels About Lara Trump
It was on November 8, 2014, when Lara Yunaska, a producer for "Inside Edition," officially became a member of the Trump family. That's the day she married Eric Trump, the second son in the lineup of former president Donald Trump's kids. Two years later, she would leave her producing job to join her father-in-law's campaign in the 2016 presidential election.
Over the years, Lara has been a key member of the Trump family, appearing steadfast in her loyalty to all things Trump, and especially in supporting Donald in his various bids for president. In return, Donald wholly supported Lara in her run for co-chairman of the Republican National Convention, a title she won in March 2024. The North Carolina State University graduate is also the host of her own show, a video podcast called "The Right View with Lara Trump." From episode to episode, she interviews people with political opinions that match those of the Trump dynasty, and has even had Donald himself on her show, as well as several other family members.
While Lara seems dedicated to her in-laws, The List wanted to know if the feelings of admiration were mutual. In an exclusive interview, we asked celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore to examine several clips where Lara interacted with members of the Trump family to find out how they really feel about Eric's wife.
Donald Trump shows respect for daughter-in-law Lara Trump
On October 6, 2022, Donald Trump sat down for an interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, for an episode of her video podcast, "The Right View with Lara Trump." The two sat across from each other, only a few feet apart, while the pink-shoed host asked the former president a series of questions. In an exclusive to The List, body language expert Nicole Moore observed that Donald's demeanor showed a level of respect for his daughter-in-law.
For much of the interview, Moore shared, Donald leans forward with his shoulders pointing toward Lara, and maintaining direct eye contact. "His body language here suggests he highly respects Lara as the host, and that he's present and focused while in her energy," describes Moore. The expert also noticed one moment when, instead of interrupting Lara as she talked on, the former president held back. "Donald visibly stopped himself from interrupting her and instead he sucked air into his mouth, nodded and smiled," Moore said, revealing the action to be another example of how much Donald respects Lara.
Moore also noted that Donald wasn't his usually fiery self, quick with defensive responses, and in fact, seemed almost tranquil. "It appears that Lara has a calming presence on him," the body language expert reported.
Donald Trump shares a closeness and familiarity with Lara Trump
Lara Trump and Eric Trump began dating in 2008, and they married in 2014. Two years later, on September 6, 2016, Lara appeared at a rally for Donald Trump in Greenville, in her home state of North Carolina. She only spoke for a few seconds, voicing her support for Donald and the Trump family, but her father-in-law seemed grateful for her presence. In fact, as body language expert Nicole Moore shared exclusively with The List, he seemed quite fond of his son's wife.
As Lara approached the podium to speak, Donald gave her a hug and placed a kiss on her cheek. Lara, thinking the embrace over, began to pull away, but, observed Moore, Donald pressed his chest toward Lara and pulled her back in. "Donald's hand placement on Lara's side, tugging her back into him, implies that the two are closer than the typical father-in-law, daughter-in-law relationship," Moore detailed.
On Lara's end, she didn't appear to mind that Donald extended the hug, with Moore noting her relaxed and open body language, indicating her comfort level with her father-in-law. "Donald has an unusually close and familiar relationship with his daughter-in-law," summed up the body language pro.
Jared Kushner has affection for sister-in-law Lara Trump
When Lara Trump married into the Trump family, she became the sister-in-law of Ivanka Trump, and gained Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, as a brother-in-law. Both Lara and Kushner have been active participants in their father-in-law Donald Trump's political career, and on September 8, 2022, she invited her brother-in-law to appear on her show, "The Right View with Lara Trump." The interview took place via a video chat, and through their facial expressions alone, body language expert Nicole Moore was able to observe what Kushner's feelings toward his sister-in-law might be.
When Lara introduces Kushner, he greets her with a big smile, complete with crinkles at the eyes, notes Moore, showing that he feels warm affection for his host. As the two chat about Lara and Eric Trump's wedding, which Kushner officiated, Ivanka's husband leans into the screen. "The fact that it's a interview, but he leans in when recounting this story, indicates that Jared feels a close connection to Lara," says Moore.
But it's not all good news. While he may still feel positive emotions surrounding Lara's wedding day, Kushner wasn't consistent with his affection. In her exclusive analysis of the video for The List, Moore saw numerous moments when Kushner's gaze was pointed downward or away from the screen. "His body language here shows a disconnect," says the expert. "As if he cares for Lara, but he can't maintain the close intimate connection of face-to-face conversation for the entirety of the interview."
Donald Trump Jr. is dismissive of sister-in-law Lara Trump
On November 2, 2016, Lara Trump joined Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. for a town hall episode of the "Hannity" show, to promote Donald Trump's candidacy in the presidential election. Lara sat between her brother-in-law and husband, fielding questions from audience members and host Sean Hannity. As Eric and Donald Jr. spoke, Lara listened with rapt attention, nodding her head in agreement. Donald Jr., however, didn't offer quite as much support to his sister-in-law.
Nicole Moore, body language expert, watched the interaction between the two Trumps, examining their postures and reactions as they perched on stools. In our exclusive, she told The List that Donald Jr. wasn't fully engaged as Lara spoke, and appeared disinterested in what she was saying. "Donald Jr. does give full attention to Lara when she first starts speaking, however he soon turns his head away from her and begins to appear as if he's having a conversation in his own mind," Moore states, sharing that he appears to go in and out of focus.
In contrast, the body language expert observed, Lara sat at attention, facing Donald Jr. the entire time he spoke. She even smiled as he began speaking, a key indicator, Moore notes, that she was definitely interested in what he had to say. "It's possible that Lara respects Donald Jr. more than Donald Jr. respects her," reveals Moore. "Or that Donald isn't very interested in his brother's wife's opinion."
Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump are more like co-workers than family
After Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush-money trial, Lara Trump attempted to gain sympathy for her father-in-law, a newly convicted felon. It wasn't the first time she spoke about Donald's time in the New York court system. On May 28, she joined forces with her husband, Eric Trump, and her brother-in-law, Donald Trump Jr., at a press conference outside the courthouse.
Stepping up to the press microphones, Donald Jr. spoke first, followed by Eric, and then Lara. They presented a united front in claiming Donald's innocence and criticizing the trial, but when it was over, Donald Jr. quickly turned away, not even glancing at Lara as she finished her speech. While the action suggests her brother-in-law was once again being dismissive, body language expert Nicole Moore exclusively told The List there was more going on.
"Donald Jr.'s body language indicates he was eager to leave the event, not necessarily that he was disinterested in what Lara had to say," reveals Moore. The expert watched as he pulled his head back, tensed his lips, and gave a quick nod of his head before separating from Lara. "He was anxious for the event to be over," she observed. Moore also noted, though, that Donald Jr. seemed to be treating his sister-in-law more like a colleague than a relative. "His body language communicated business as usual, rather than any of the warmth or familiarity that's typical between family members."