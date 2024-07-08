Inside Zara Tindall's Relationship With Beatrice And Eugenie
In every big family, there are often a couple of relatives who gravitate toward each other more than others. These close bonds are special and rare; after all, no one knows you quite as well as your family. It's no secret that the House of Windsor is a vast dynasty that constantly makes headlines for family drama (we're looking at you, Prince William and Prince Harry), but it's not all tell-all autobiographies and TV interviews. The late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughters, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, seemingly get on like a house on fire.
Princess Anne's daughter may be older than her cousins, but that hasn't stopped them from forming an unbreakable bond — and we aren't just talking about keeping up appearances at royal events. This trio choose to spend time together outside of official public engagements and are often pictured laughing and smiling whenever they're together. Considering just how much friction there has been in the royal family in recent years, it's a sight for sore eyes whenever these three ladies get together.
Zara, Beatrice, and Eugenie may be setting an example of how the bond between different royals really ought to be. Being part of the clan is a unique experience, and though they might not be in the spotlight as much as those closer to the throne, it's great to see their relationships flourish as the years tick by.
Zara and Beatrice vacation together
It's no secret that the royal family's favorite vacation spots are true luxury — after all, they aren't exactly short of money. Even the less senior royals like Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie have enough in the bank to go and enjoy themselves when they want to.
In 2024, Beatrice was spotted living it up with her cousin, Zara, at Monaco's Grand Prix. The jet-setting elite of the world all travel there for the famous sporting event, so it's not surprising that the royals wanted a slice of the action. The gal's holiday may have gone unnoticed if it wasn't for their mutual friend, British TV presenter Natalie Pinkham, who shared a photo of herself and Beatrice kissing Zara on the cheek to her Instagram page. Far from being dressed up to the nines in their designer couture, ready to greet their adoring public, Zara and Beatrice were both dressed relatively casually. Beatrice wore a simple denim jacket and had her hair pulled back into a clip as her sunglasses perched on top of her head. The sweet embrace showed just how close these cousins really are.
Being in the same location at the same time is one thing, but readily posing for photos alongside another friend is another. You know what they say — pics or it didn't happen, and this certainly did.
The royal cousins are always excited to see each other at events
For the House of Windsor, attending a royal event is a common occurrence that often sees the whole family get together. Of course, some occasions are more joyous than others. Whether it's King Charles III's coronation or the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, you can count on one thing: They'll all be there showing solidarity with one another ... sans the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, of course. Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie are firm favorites with the public, who are always delighted to see them as they attend different engagements.
A lot of times, the cousins can be seen laughing with each other during festivities. At Royal Ascot in 2019, Zara could be seen greeting Eugenie excitedly as Princess Catherine stood by. In fact, the cousins have been spotted at numerous events together over the years, sometimes even in support of each other. In 2012, Beatrice and Eugenie watched on with other members of the royal family as Zara competed in the London Olympics. It must have meant the world to the professional equestrian to have so many family members there to cheer her on, particularly her two favorite cousins.
Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall hosted a joint christening for their sons
Zara Tindall had to wait a little while after having her own children before her female cousins also had kids. She shares three children with her husband, rugby star Mike Tindall, the oldest of whom was born in 2014. It wouldn't be until 2021 that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice would welcome their first children, a son, August, and a daughter, Sienna, respectively. Moreover, Zara also welcomed her first son, Lucas, that same year.
It was such a joyous occasion that Zara and Eugenie made the decision to have a joint christening for their sons. Typically, joint baptisms aren't the done thing in royal households, but it didn't stop these two from arranging the event which took place at All Saints Chapel in Windsor in November 2021. Even more surprisingly, the cousins opted to keep this a private affair instead of having it broadcast for the public to see. Little is known about what went on behind the closed doors of the church, but we do know that both boys were given the middle name Philip after their late great-grandfather, Prince Philip.
The family even opted not to release official photos of the day. However, in an Instagram post rounding up the events of 2021, Princess Eugenie posted a sweet photo of herself cuddling her boy in his christening gown, giving royal fans an insight into the day.
Zara, Beatrice, and Eugenie banded together to support their family in times of trouble
There have been many turbulent times for the royals in recent years, such as the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the startling revelations from Prince Harry's memoir, and Princess Catherine and King Charles III's cancer diagnoses. As two of the busiest and most public-facing senior members of the royal family, it took a great toll on public duties as both are out of action to receive treatment.
It was largely up to Prince William to hold down the fort and keep things moving — a difficult task when you factor in caring for three young children and a sick wife. It's natural that other members of the family, including Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, would band together to help ease the burden on the future king of England. The dynamic trio showcased their closeness once more when they helped William host a Buckingham Palace garden party in May 2024.
Not only did they present a united front, but they all wore pink and white dresses. A source told Hello!, "This is an institution that they all belong to, perhaps in slightly different ways in terms of how they serve it, but they all believe in it and its future and want to do what they can to support it."
Zara, Beatrice, and Eugenie spend Christmas together
There are plenty of really weird royal family holiday traditions that we won't get over any time soon, but there are also sweet ones. Every year, the extended royal family travels to Sandringham, a lavish country estate in Norfolk, to spend Christmas and New Year together. When Queen Elizabeth II was raising her children, the family typically spent the holiday season at Windsor Castle, but this changed when electrical work needed maintenance. Since 1988, the Windsor clan has been ringing in the new year at Sandringham, including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall, though the latter isn't always a fixture.
In 2023, the trio were spotted happily walking to St. Mary Magdalene Church on the estate for Christmas Day service, alongside their other cousin, Lady Louise, and the rest of the family. Although the three cousins have their own families and traditions by this point, it's evident they prioritized spending Christmas as a unit that year — even attending Princess Catherine's Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey earlier that month.
The holidays may take on even more of a special meaning for Zara, Beatrice, and Eugenie now that they're all mothers, as their children may grow up to be just as close as they are.
Zara Tindall double-dated with her cousins and their husbands at Cheltenham Racecourse
In March 2024, Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie attended Cheltenham races with their husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Mike Tindall. The awesome foursome was pictured several times throughout the prestigious horseracing festival, laughing, smiling, and seemingly elated to be in each other's company, while Zara and Eugenie were snapped walking with their arms around on another.
Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also joined the fun on day 3 and were pictured having their share of quality time with the Tindalls. In equally high spirits, the couples were spotted laughing together as they posed for pictures at the event. As you might expect, on both occasions they were all dressed in their finest attire, opting for coats, suits, and stylish hats that are slightly less grand than outfits typically worn at Royal Ascot — another important racing event in the Windsor calendar.
While Zara is a professional equestrian and a former Olympian, neither Beatrice nor Eugenie have been seen riding horses since childhood – at least they can enjoy them from afar with Zara's company.
The royal cousins supported each other after the death of their grandparents
Just like royal weddings, royal funerals are also a monumental occasion. For most families dealing with loss, they get to grieve in private. The House of Windsor has to share its grief with Britain, and funerals are typically televised so that the public can watch at home and pay their own respects. While that may sound honorable, it means the royals are under enormous pressure to keep it together throughout the ceremony. It's not often you see any of them let their emotions pour out in the way you might see at common funerals.
That's why it's extra important for Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie to support each other in these situations. When Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, the trio walked into the church together as a united front. The cousins have a habit of carrying each other through difficult situations and made sure to look after one another when they attended a memorial for their grandfather in 2022, a year after his death. Following the ceremony that took place at Westminster Abbey, Zara, Beatrice, and Eugenie reportedly went out for a long lunch at the upmarket eatery Scott's in Mayfair with their husbands, Mike Tindall, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Jack Brooksbank.
Zara, Beatrice, and Eugenie enjoy nights out together
It's easy to think that royals are obliged to spend time together. Most photographs show them attending events as a group and any hint of trouble can cause major headlines across the world – Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship is a prime example. However, there's no sign of friction between Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, or Princess Eugenie. The trio appear to get on incredibly well, even choosing to socialize outside of royal events.
In 2023, the princesses and their cousin were snapped on a night out heading to the member's club, Oswald's, in London to celebrate King Charles III's coronation the following day. It seems as though it was a family affair, as even Zara's mother, Princess Anne, her uncle, Prince Andrew, and various other royals attended. Of course, Charles, William, and other senior members were probably keeping a low profile in the lead up to the big day.
Zara looked stunning for the night out, wearing a black suit with a baby blue shirt and her short hair perfectly bouncy around her shoulders. Both Beatrice and Eugenie wore equally sleek outfits, and the trio were all smiles as they entered the venue.