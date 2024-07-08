Princess Diana's Brother's Divorce Mimicked Her Own In One Major Way

The following article includes allegations of physical and sexual assault.

The British royal family is no stranger to divorce. (Remember the exploits and executions of King Henry VIII in the 16th century, whose desire for a divorce from his first wife led to the creation of the Church of England?) In much more recent history, the most infamous royal divorce was the split of Princess Diana and King Charles III (then Prince Charles). The couple officially divorced in August 1996, four years after they separated, in part due to the late Queen Elizabeth II encouraging it. A little over a year after that, Diana died in a car crash.

Diana is survived by three siblings. Her brother, Earl Charles Spencer, has been married three times and has seven children across the relationships. He announced a divorce from his third wife Karen Gordon in June 2024. The couple married in 2011 and had a daughter the year after. Regarding their divorce, Spencer told the Daily Mail's The Mail on Sunday, "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

One interesting similarity between Diana and Spencer's divorces is that Fiona Shackleton, or Baroness Shackleton of Belgravia, is Spencer's divorce lawyer. She was also Charles' divorce lawyer when he and Diana split in the '90s, and she was Prince Andrew's divorce lawyer when he and Sarah Ferguson split as well.

