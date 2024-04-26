Tragic Details About Princess Diana's Brother, Charles Spencer

Charles Spencer is best known as the younger brother of Princess Diana. Born into aristocracy, the 9th Earl of Spencer — a title he assumed upon the death of their father — had previously held the title of Viscount Althorp. His sister's accidental death in a horrific Paris car crash shocked the world but understandably impacted him on a far more personal level. In fact, it was then that he found himself in the somewhat unique position of sharing his grief with millions, walking in the funeral procession alongside nephews Prince William and Prince Harry before delivering her eulogy at a funeral that was televised throughout the world. "Obviously, nobody wants to speak at their sibling's funeral, especially one who's so young," Spencer mused in an interview with People.

In another interview, with Ireland's RTÉ, Spencer admitted that the trauma from walking with his nephews in the public procession, surrounded by throngs of mourners, has never left him. "I mean, I still have nightmares about that," he said. "It was really traumatizing. The whole thing was really, really horrible."

The loss of his sister, however, is just one of many tragedies that Spencer has experienced throughout his life. Despite being one of Britain's wealthiest men (he inherited a family fortune estimated at more than $140 million), he's certainly experienced his share of pain, sadness, and loss. To find out more, read on to discover some tragic details about Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer.