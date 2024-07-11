The Strict Rule Prince George Will Have To Follow When He Travels

When British royals travel, they have to follow odd rules. For instance, they must pack a black outfit, so wherever they are, they're prepared if someone dies unexpectedly. That was put in place after the late Queen Elizabeth II's father, King George VI, died. She flew back into the U.K. from Kenya without proper attire and had to wait for someone to bring a black dress to her landed plane.

Another rule is that certain royals can't fly together. On the "A Right Royal Podcast" from Hello!, Graham Laurie discussed who doesn't fly with whom in the British royal family. Laurie used to be King Charles III's pilot, and he shared the inside scoop: at some point, William, Prince of Wales, could not fly with his parents or brother anymore.

"Interestingly, we flew all four — the Prince, the Princess, Prince William, and Prince Harry — up until Prince William was 12 years old," Laurie said. "After that, he had to have a separate aircraft, and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty." The reason for the rule is to keep the line of succession to the British throne intact should a crash occur. It would make sense if the same rule applies when Prince George of Wales turns 12 in July 2025.

