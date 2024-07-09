Rose Hanbury Internet Image Rehab Reignites Prince William Affair Rumors Hotter Than Ever

If you've been curious about the alleged affair between William, Prince of Wales and Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, there's probably a good reason why. Many reports about those rumors have been wiped from the internet. Surely, the royal family should know by now that mysteriously missing information often makes the public more curious. The apparent push to bury rumors about Prince William and Hanbury may be doing just the opposite.

Advertisement

In 2009, Hanbury, her husband, David Rocksavage, the Seventh Marquess of Cholmondeley, and their children moved into an estate in Norfolk situated just a few miles from William and Catherine, Princess of Wales' home. Kate and Hanbury reportedly became friends, but in 2019, rumors circulated that the friendship had grown into a rivalry. However, according to Vulture, many articles discussing the alleged feud were subsequently deleted. Later that year, talk about Hanbury and William's alleged affair began. Multiple articles discussing the romance have also since been edited to remove mention of the affair or deleted entirely.

After Kate disappeared from public view in early 2024, attention on the princess approached an all-time high, and speculation about Hanbury and William's affair regained traction. When Stephen Colbert joked about the affair on " The Late Show," CBS received a notice from Hanbury's lawyers. "We have written on our client's behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organizations to confirm that the allegation is false," they told Vanity Fair. If you think the marchioness doth protest too much, you're not alone.

Advertisement