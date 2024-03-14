Prince William Can't Escape Affair Rumors Amid Kate Middleton Drama

The ongoing royal mystery surrounding the absence of Catherine, Princess of Wales, has intensified as rumors have been swirling about William, Prince of Wales, having an affair. Initially, there were concerns over Kate's prolonged hospital stay following her January abdominal surgery and the lack of transparency from Kensington Palace, but the situation escalated following two photo-related controversies. After the internet erupted over Kate's disappearance, her reemergence photos were seriously suspect. Then, a royal Photoshop fail added fuel to the fire, with conspiracy theories exploding amid serious fake photo-op accusations.

With the princess unlikely to make public appearances until after Easter, as the Palace announced in January, the gossip has taken a new turn, accusing William of cheating on Kate. Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert took advantage of the royal turmoil during a recent episode of "The Late Show," bringing the salacious gossip back into the mainstream spotlight. "The kingdom has been all aflutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton," said Colbert, adding, "Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England William having an affair."

Prince William's alleged affair reportedly happened with Rose Hanbury, a longtime friend of the royal family who holds the title of Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Interestingly, this is not the first, nor the second, time that this particular topic has dominated public conversation. Rumors of their supposed involvement began circulating years ago.