King Charles Takes Page Out Of Meghan Markle's Playbook With New Fragrance Venture (& It Makes No Scents)
King Charles is no stranger to entrepreneurial undertakings. Way back in 1990, the monarch began selling a variety of organic products. Thirty years later, Charles' Highgrove Estate has expanded into a diverse array of items, including clothes, various gifts, and personal care products, all in the name of philanthropy. His latest offering is a cologne named Highgrove Splash. This signature scent is available for purchase online and at Highgrove's brick-and-mortar shop. However, it's limited to U.K. customers only. The brand-new fragrance is part of a collab with Truefitt & Hill, a storied company that has longstanding royal connections. According to the product's description, this scent sounds complex: "delicate top notes of cypress and lemon gently combine with a hint of lavender, a twist of papyrus, and a delicate trace of vetiver."
The timing of the king's new cologne caused some royal commentators to make comparisons with his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. In March 2024, Meghan launched her own lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. However, her company website doesn't have anything available to buy yet. Meghan has reportedly shared some items privately, and there's talk of her branching out into wine, but it's not clear what other products she may offer.
While some believe Charles is imitating Meghan, others assert it's the other way around. "I don't think [Highgrove Splash] is anything like Megan Markle's new line, which is very, very different," Helena Chard, a royal broadcaster, informed GB News. "I'm sure this will inspire her, though."
King Charles is a longtime scent enthusiast
While some individuals may have found King Charles' latest product affiliation to be baffling, a deeper look at his history reveals a logical connection. Two years earlier, Charles was instrumental in developing Highgrove Bouquet. This eau de parfum sells for £175 — £40 more than Highgrove Splash cologne. Highgrove Bouquet was also crafted with local flora in mind, although this particular fragrance showcases the property's weeping silver lime trees.
While Charles enlisted the expertise of experienced scent manufacturers for these ventures, the king reportedly has some traits that are helpful to the process. According to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's memoir "Spare," Charles is particularly attuned to his sense of smell. "He was always sniffing things. Food, roses, our hair," Harry recalled (via The Telegraph). Photographic evidence seems to support Harry's claim, with pictures showing Charles inhaling the aromas of soil, cheese, alcoholic beverages, and, of course, flowers.
In addition, Charles is purportedly a fan of wearing scents himself. However, according to one weird royal practice, the family has historically refrained from using the word "perfume" when discussing this category of products. Over the years, the king has been linked to multiple brands including Guerlain Vetiver and Penhaligon's Blenheim Bouquet (the same brand he teamed up with for the Highgrove Bouquet fragrance). While Harry contended Charles went overboard with wearing cologne, the king's Highgrove website offers tips for applying the pricy Highgrove Bouquet more sparingly.