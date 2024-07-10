King Charles Takes Page Out Of Meghan Markle's Playbook With New Fragrance Venture (& It Makes No Scents)

King Charles is no stranger to entrepreneurial undertakings. Way back in 1990, the monarch began selling a variety of organic products. Thirty years later, Charles' Highgrove Estate has expanded into a diverse array of items, including clothes, various gifts, and personal care products, all in the name of philanthropy. His latest offering is a cologne named Highgrove Splash. This signature scent is available for purchase online and at Highgrove's brick-and-mortar shop. However, it's limited to U.K. customers only. The brand-new fragrance is part of a collab with Truefitt & Hill, a storied company that has longstanding royal connections. According to the product's description, this scent sounds complex: "delicate top notes of cypress and lemon gently combine with a hint of lavender, a twist of papyrus, and a delicate trace of vetiver."

The timing of the king's new cologne caused some royal commentators to make comparisons with his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. In March 2024, Meghan launched her own lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. However, her company website doesn't have anything available to buy yet. Meghan has reportedly shared some items privately, and there's talk of her branching out into wine, but it's not clear what other products she may offer.

While some believe Charles is imitating Meghan, others assert it's the other way around. "I don't think [Highgrove Splash] is anything like Megan Markle's new line, which is very, very different," Helena Chard, a royal broadcaster, informed GB News. "I'm sure this will inspire her, though."

