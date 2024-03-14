Meghan Markle's New Lifestyle Brand Launch Couldn't Be More Calculated
Kate Middleton's absence from the public eye has everyone talking about Meghan Markle. On March 14, 2024, the Duchess of Sussex got people talking again when she unveiled her new lifestyle brand. Titled American Riviera Orchard, the logo is posted across nine photos on its Instagram page and an introductory video was shared to the Instagram account's story. There's also an official website, where fans can enter their email addresses, and a trademark application that shows American Riviera Orchard will be selling a variety of products.
A source spoke with Page Six about Meghan's new venture. "She's been working on this for over a year and it's all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she's passionate about," they told the outlet. However, the timing of the release is very interesting in light of all the news about Kate Middleton. A few days prior to Meghan's announcement, Kate confessed to editing her suspicious U.K. Mother's Day portrait. Is it possible that Meghan launched her business at this time to capitalize on the buzz surrounding Kate and the royal family?
Meghan's fans are thrilled with the timing
It would make sense if Meghan Markle decided to announce her new company on the heels of the photo drama surrounding Catherine, Princess of Wales. The internet is rife with wild theories about Kate Middleton's absence from the public eye. When people already can't stop gossiping about your extended family, why not give them something else to talk about that's much more productive? And Meghan no doubt understands what it's like to be lambasted by the media, since she and Kate are treated differently by the press. Is Meghan's launch of American Riviera Orchard happening now to give Kate a reprieve from the wild theories and scrutiny?
Fans of the Duchess of Sussex are very happy about the launch of her lifestyle brand, and they can't help but love the timing. One person on X, formerly Twitter, said, "god's timing is always right. meghan markle dropping the instagram account and website for her new brand is so chef's kiss, i'm gagging." Some strongly believe that we need to leave Harry and Meghan out of Kate's photo drama. A fan on X shared the promotional video from the American Riviera Orchard Instagram stories and wrote, "Remember in that sad interview when Meghan Markle said the point of life was not to survive but to thrive. As they are trying to bring her into that mess she drops her new lifestyle brand. Good for her."