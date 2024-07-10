Madelyn Cline And Pete Davidson's Romance Reportedly Gets A Sad Update
Another Hollywood "it" couple bites the dust, it seems. Actor and model Madelyn Cline and comedian Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits. While Davidson is known for his tendency to jump from high-profile romance to high-profile romance, he and Cline reportedly tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible. A source close to Davidson told The U.S. Sun on July 9, "They ended things fairly recently, and I understand it was amicable."
News broke that the two stars were dating in September 2023. At the time, a source told Us Weekly: "They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats."
While they reportedly dated for less than a year, it seems that their romance was more than just a fling. In April, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly that the stars saw a future together, saying, "They are very much in love." They also noted the pair's compatibility, saying, "One of the reasons their relationship works so well is because they're both independent and give each other space to miss each other."
Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson were fresh out of high-profile romances when they started dating
When it was first reported that now-26-year-old Madelyn Cline and 30-year-old Pete Davidson were an item, they had both recently split from other celebs. In August 2023, Us Weekly reported that Davidson had ended things with his "Bodies Bodies Bodies" costar, Chase Sui Wonders, after less than a year together. In July 2023, rumors spread that Cline had split from her beau, songwriter Jackson Guthy, after she abruptly unfollowed him on Instagram.
The relationships Cline and Davidson left just before getting together were neither star's first foray into the world of Hollywood power couples. It's easy to see how their past romantic experiences may have influenced their choice to keep their own romance as under-wraps as possible. Preceding his romance with Wonders, Davidson publicly dated several stars including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Phoebe Dynevor, and Emily Ratajkowski.
Before getting cozy with Guthy, Cline dated her "Outer Banks" costar, Chase Stokes, for a year in 2020. In 2023, Cline opened up about the lost love to Today, saying that it "happened to be on a stage, but it taught me a lot about myself and ... learning what I want to keep for myself." She added: "I realized there are parts of my life that only me or one other person are entitled to. I prefer it that way. It also just makes things more special. That's usually how relationships are."
The couple may have been serious before their reported breakup
Despite falling for each other so soon after ending their prior relationships, Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson's reported breakup comes as a bit of a surprise. In November, a source told Us Weekly: "Things are going really well with Madelyn and Pete but they're trying their best to keep a low-key romance. They have both dated people in the public eye before and are trying to maintain more privacy this time around."
Still, it seems that their desire to play their cards close to their chest when it came to debuting their relationship publicly didn't mean that they weren't serious. Davidson's family was reportedly a fan of Cline. "Pete's mom and sister think Madelyn is lovely," the source said. "They're very happy for Pete." In April, a source made it sound like they were quite happy together. "Pete loves Madelyn's dry sense of humor which he thinks is adorable because he's the same way," they told Us Weekly.
Despite the positivity surrounding Cline and Davidson's relationship, not every relationship is meant to last. Their reported breakup is no doubt a disappointment to fans, but hopefully love is around the corner for both of them. One thing we can be almost certain of, though, is that they'll continue to keep their relationships out of the spotlight.