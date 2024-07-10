Madelyn Cline And Pete Davidson's Romance Reportedly Gets A Sad Update

Another Hollywood "it" couple bites the dust, it seems. Actor and model Madelyn Cline and comedian Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits. While Davidson is known for his tendency to jump from high-profile romance to high-profile romance, he and Cline reportedly tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible. A source close to Davidson told The U.S. Sun on July 9, "They ended things fairly recently, and I understand it was amicable."

Advertisement

News broke that the two stars were dating in September 2023. At the time, a source told Us Weekly: "They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats."

While they reportedly dated for less than a year, it seems that their romance was more than just a fling. In April, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly that the stars saw a future together, saying, "They are very much in love." They also noted the pair's compatibility, saying, "One of the reasons their relationship works so well is because they're both independent and give each other space to miss each other."

Advertisement