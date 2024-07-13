The Most Controversial Things Surrounding Celine Dion's Marriage To Rene Angélil

Rene Angélil was clearly a friend to the Dion family, but Celine Dion's mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, still didn't consider him a great match for her daughter. Despite Celine's obvious affection for the man who became her husband, Thérèse tried to dissuade her from pursuing the relationship. In 2013, Celine told Access Hollywood: "I have to say that for my mom, he was not the prince charming — the ideal prince charming. It was very difficult."

Given the fact that Angélil was 44 when Dion turned 18, it's easy to assume that his age was a deal breaker for the Dion family matriarch. However, as Celine explained, her mother's misgivings were just as deeply fueled by Angélil's marital history. When Celine and he went public with their romance, Angélil was already a twice-divorced father of three. We think most parents would struggle with the idea of their teenager dating someone with so much more experience!

According to Celine, she found Thérèse's pessimism frustrating at the time. Still, the singer did admit that, as a mother herself, she now understands her mother's opposition to the relationship: "If I reversed roles — when I had my first son, RC, if I think of him and he comes [to me] with this lady who has kids and she's 45 and she thinks she knows best ... I don't think I'll be able to do it."

