Who Were Kimberly Guilfoyle's Parents, Mercedes And Anthony?

Former San Francisco prosecutor Kimberly Guilfoyle has family on two continents. Her mother, Mercedes Guilfoyle, grew up in Puerto Rico, and her father, Anthony Guilfoyle, hailed from Ireland. Family and heritage are clearly a source of pride for Kimberly, who has called herself "a proud Latina" on Instagram, a nod to her mother. Kimberly frequently mentions her parents in speeches and interviews, crediting them for shaping the person she is today. Kimberly is a very recognizable face, especially because of her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., but who were Mercedes and Anthony?

The couple combined their cultures and built a family, but their connection was cut short when Mercedes died of cancer. This loss upended the family's lives and left Anthony as a single father. Without her mother in her life, Kimberly grew closer to her father and the Irish side of her family. In another Instagram post, she said: "One of my most cherished memories is when you brought me to Ireland to meet my grandparents for the first time, Nancy and Patrick "Paddy," and the photo of us on the Shannon River remains a treasure." This and other memories Kimberly has shared over the years demonstrate the loving, supportive family her parents worked to build.