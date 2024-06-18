Gavin Newsom Cheated On Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle - Here's What We Know About The Affair

Politicians should know better than to engage in any kind of shady, untrustworthy behaviors — their personal lives are as highly publicized as their careers, and what they do in the dark almost always comes to light. The current Governor of California Gavin Newsom learned this lesson the hard way. Newsom used to be married to Kimberly Guilfoyle, who as of this writing is in a relationship and living a lavish life with Donald Trump Jr. Newsom and Guilfoyle were married from December 2001 until January 2005, when they confirmed that they were splitting up via a joint statement shared with the press.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, the demands of our respective careers have made it too difficult for us to continue as a married couple," the former couple confirmed (via SFGATE). "Over the past 10 years, we have developed a tremendous bond of love and respect for each other. That will never change." Newsom and Guilfoyle also noted that they intended to remain friends. The former couple blamed work for their divorce because Newsom was the mayor of San Francisco at the time, while Guilfoyle was working in New York due to TV appearances. As an insider confirmed, "It's no secret that they have been leading separate lives."

They continued, "She's on one coast, he's on the other — how can you make a marriage work like that?" Sadly, the couple ultimately couldn't figure it out, and about two years after they announced their impending divorce, it was revealed that Newsom had an affair with another woman.

Advertisement