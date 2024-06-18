Gavin Newsom Cheated On Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle - Here's What We Know About The Affair
Politicians should know better than to engage in any kind of shady, untrustworthy behaviors — their personal lives are as highly publicized as their careers, and what they do in the dark almost always comes to light. The current Governor of California Gavin Newsom learned this lesson the hard way. Newsom used to be married to Kimberly Guilfoyle, who as of this writing is in a relationship and living a lavish life with Donald Trump Jr. Newsom and Guilfoyle were married from December 2001 until January 2005, when they confirmed that they were splitting up via a joint statement shared with the press.
"Unfortunately, the demands of our respective careers have made it too difficult for us to continue as a married couple," the former couple confirmed (via SFGATE). "Over the past 10 years, we have developed a tremendous bond of love and respect for each other. That will never change." Newsom and Guilfoyle also noted that they intended to remain friends. The former couple blamed work for their divorce because Newsom was the mayor of San Francisco at the time, while Guilfoyle was working in New York due to TV appearances. As an insider confirmed, "It's no secret that they have been leading separate lives."
They continued, "She's on one coast, he's on the other — how can you make a marriage work like that?" Sadly, the couple ultimately couldn't figure it out, and about two years after they announced their impending divorce, it was revealed that Newsom had an affair with another woman.
Gavin Newsom had an affair with his former secretary
It wasn't until 2007, around a year after Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom's divorce was finalized, that the politician's affair (which happened while he was still married) was discovered. Insiders from San Francisco's City Hall divulged to the San Francisco Chronicle that Newsom had cheated with Ruby Rippey-Tourk, his former appointments secretary and the wife of his colleague, Alex Tourk. Initially, Alex served as Newsom's deputy chief of staff before becoming his campaign manager and the two men were notably also friends outside of work. Insiders claimed that Ruby confessed the affair to her husband in the process of completing a substance abuse rehabilitation program. Although their tryst reportedly didn't last long, once Alex learned about it after the fact, he asked Newsom directly.
The campaign manager resigned shortly after their discussion, according to a source close to both him and Ruby. An initial statement on Alex's resignation didn't offer much detail, but Newsom admitted to the infidelity soon after the story was published by the Chronicle. At a press conference, he said, "I want to make it clear that everything you've heard and read is true, and I'm deeply sorry about that. I've hurt someone I care deeply about — Alex Tourk, and his friends and family. And this is something I have to live with," (via the Los Angeles Times). Newsom also made it clear he was focused on making things right and continuing his work in San Francisco.
Gavin Newsom's wife blamed Ruby Rippey-Tourk for the affair
Despite being seen at events together in 2005 after announcing their divorce, Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle legally separated in 2006. At that time, the former Fox News host clarified in a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle that there was no animosity between them. Guilfoyle also shared, "We're very close, and we're going to remain that way," (via SFGATE). She doesn't seem to have ever made a public statement about her former husband's affair with Ruby Rippey-Tourk but regardless the exes aren't close anymore — Newsom made it crystal clear where they stand in 2022 when the governor disclosed that he and Guilfoyle were no longer in touch.
Gavin's current wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, came under fire for blaming Rippey-Tourk for his affair in an interview with the Chronicle. In a comment on the SFist website, Jennifer acknowledged that she would reword some of her original quotes, given the chance, before doubling down. Jennifer wrote, "I have tried to see Ruby's side of the story but unfortunately everyone near to her has stories and says she is bad news." The governor's wife later apologized for her comments in a statement shared with the Chronicle by Lori Puccinelli Stern, the couple's friend and a publicist. She reasoned, "This is a very painful situation for everyone involved and in my case it lead [sic] to an expression of frustration that I profoundly regret," (via SFGATE).