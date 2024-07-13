Strange Facts About King Charles' Time In College

From the beginning of his education, King Charles was setting new precedents for royal schooling options. While Queen Elizabeth's instructors came to her, Charles started attending school just before he turned eight. As a teen, Charles went to Gordonstoun in Scotland. Although fans of "The Crown" might be more familiar with the stark fictional depiction of Gordonstoun, in real life, Charles' academic experiences at the school paved the way for his college career at Cambridge University.

Advertisement

Charles attended Cambridge's Trinity College from 1967 to 1970. Unlike the U.S., UK universities frequently offer three-year programs, so Charles completed his studies on schedule. Besides graduating with honors, the then-prince set a new standard for how far the royal family got in school: he was the first future monarch to be a college graduate. Years earlier, his grandfather, King George VI, had briefly gone to Cambridge. However, George VI segued into full-time royal work before completing a degree.

Charles appreciated the opportunity and made the most of his college experience. "'I really wanted to go to university because I felt I hadn't had enough education at school," the monarch later recalled (via Daily Mail). "I felt that by going to university for another three years it would round it off and give me just that much more." Besides academics, the king had some wild times as he got involved with extracurricular activities, engaged his creative side, and luckily avoided a serious accident.

Advertisement