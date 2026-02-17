Rev. Jesse Jackson, Civil Rights Activist And Former Politician, Dead At 84

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a beloved civil rights activist and politician who ran for president in the 1980s, has died at age 84, according to a statement from his family. "Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world," they noted (via NBC News). "We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by." A cause of death has not been announced yet, but the civil rights icon passed at home surrounded by his loved ones.

The Baptist minister had long championed equal rights for Black people in America; back in 1965, he marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama, and assisted with his Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Jackson's work with the agency inspired him to found two organizations. In 1971, he founded Operation PUSH to improve Black Americans' economic well-being, and in 1984, he founded the Rainbow Coalition, which focused on the social issues affecting marginalized communities. They merged into the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in 1996.

Fellow civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton shared in a statement, "Reverend Jackson stood wherever dignity was under attack, from apartheid abroad to injustice at home. His voice echoed in boardrooms and in jail cells. His presence shifted rooms. His faith never wavered." The late social justice champion had health problems in his later years. In 2017, Jackson announced he was being treated for Parkinson's disease after receiving his diagnosis in 2015. In 2021, Jackson contracted COVID and was hospitalized, though he was vaccinated and released a few weeks later.