Here's What HGTV's Jasmine Roth Looks Like Makeup-Free
While HGTV star Jasmine Roth has demonstrated her renovation skills and design prowess on the shows "Hidden Potential" and "Help! I Wrecked My House," the Virginia native reportedly doesn't have the same deftness when it comes to makeup. In a TikTok from February 2023, Roth lightheartedly expressed her frustration with content creators who share makeup videos talking about their lives. "I guess I'm just bitter because I ALWAYS stop to see what the person has to say and because I'm not great at doing my own makeup," she wrote in the caption.
Anybody else? 💋 I guess I'm just bitter because I ALWAYS stop to see what the person has to say and because I'm not great at doing my own makeup. 😂 — Lots of work travel (and makeup) this week for a new project with @hgtv, but excited to be heading back to Utah today. What's something you're going to do this weekend to #BuildYourHappy? — #Makeup #HaveFun #WomenWhoBuild
Given the interior designer's self-professed inexperience with cosmetics, it's not surprising that Roth has joined other HGTV stars in sharing cosmetic-free selfies online. She doesn't appear to wear that much makeup on a daily basis, seemingly opting for some light foundation, filled brows, and lash extensions. Roth really credits the behind-the-scenes team for the looks we see on HGTV. In this way, her bare-faced selfies feel like a peek behind the curtain of her on-screen persona. Unsurprisingly, though, Roth looks beautiful with and without makeup.
The HGTV star has gone makeup free a few times
On social media, Jasmine Roth often shares glimpses into her personal life, featuring snapshots of her growing family and revealing the details of her neck injury recovery. It's unsurprising, then, that she's also chosen to go makeup-free online several times in the past. Back in 2019, she shared an Instagram post from behind the scenes of the HGTV competition show "Rock the Block."
"No hair stylists, no makeup artists, no filter!" she captioned the photo. "Just a bunch of HGTV girls working like psychos trying to win a competition – at least we're still smiling!" The snapshot shows her posing makeup-free alongside her Season 1 competitors, Alison Victoria, Mina Starsiak Hawk, and Leanne Ford. Without makeup, Starsiak Hawk and Roth's beautiful freckles are on full display, but all four women look stunning.
In August of the same year, Roth similarly went makeup-free when teasing an upcoming project on Instagram. The selfie shows the HGTV star smiling while wearing a hard hat on an unknown renovation site. Her semi-permanent eyelash extensions are still on full display in the photo, framing her blue-green eyes, but her natural beauty really shines through in the snapshot.
Jasmine credits her makeup team for her on-screen looks
While she doesn't see herself as a skilled beautician, Jasmine Roth has credited a team of beauty professionals for getting her camera-ready. Back in 2019, she took to Facebook to shout out a handful of individuals and companies, including two beauty spas who've likely contributed to her glowing, makeup-free skin. "Ok, any of you that have seen my show (or that know me in real life) know that I don't even own 'makeup,'" she wrote. "But don't be fooled. There is a whole team of talented professionals that care way more about how I look than I do (thank goodness) and they deserve some CREDIT!"
She went on to include several Instagram handles, encouraging her followers to check their pages out and try out their services. Additionally, Roth is more likely to offer home design tips than makeup hacks, but she's occasionally mentioned a few of the beauty products she uses. The reality star revealed that Sun Bum Clear Zinc sunscreen or Jergens Natural Glow moisturizer are some of her most-used products.