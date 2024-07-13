Here's What HGTV's Jasmine Roth Looks Like Makeup-Free

On social media, Jasmine Roth often shares glimpses into her personal life, featuring snapshots of her growing family and revealing the details of her neck injury recovery. It's unsurprising, then, that she's also chosen to go makeup-free online several times in the past. Back in 2019, she shared an Instagram post from behind the scenes of the HGTV competition show "Rock the Block."

"No hair stylists, no makeup artists, no filter!" she captioned the photo. "Just a bunch of HGTV girls working like psychos trying to win a competition – at least we're still smiling!" The snapshot shows her posing makeup-free alongside her Season 1 competitors, Alison Victoria, Mina Starsiak Hawk, and Leanne Ford. Without makeup, Starsiak Hawk and Roth's beautiful freckles are on full display, but all four women look stunning.

In August of the same year, Roth similarly went makeup-free when teasing an upcoming project on Instagram. The selfie shows the HGTV star smiling while wearing a hard hat on an unknown renovation site. Her semi-permanent eyelash extensions are still on full display in the photo, framing her blue-green eyes, but her natural beauty really shines through in the snapshot.

