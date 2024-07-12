Meghan Markle's Snoozefest 2024 ESPYs Look Gives Deja Vu For All The Wrong Reasons

Meghan Markle has made a name for herself as a bit of a royal rule-breaker — after all, she and her husband Prince Harry made major waves when they stepped down as working royals in 2020. However, when it came to dressing up for one of the major award ceremonies in sports. it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex would rather play it safe.

For the 2024 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, Meghan wore a long, white halter gown, and while she looked put-together, the gown itself was an easy lay-up rather than a risky shot. It was another boring choice for Meghan, who often picks muted colors or tones like shades of white or tan when appearing in public.

Her choice is also surprising because Meghan once said she chose muted colors to avoid clashing with or overshadowing more senior royal family members before she and Harry left their official roles. In the 2022 Netflix docuseries, Meghan said that she mostly wore neutral colors like white, black, or navy when appearing at events with the rest of the royal family. "Most of the time that I was in the UK I rarely wore color," Meghan said, noting that she wanted to fit in with her new in-laws more than anything. "... you also should never be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family." Still, she seems to choose a muted wardrobe even when she doesn't need to follow the royal rules.

