Meghan Markle's Snoozefest 2024 ESPYs Look Gives Deja Vu For All The Wrong Reasons
Meghan Markle has made a name for herself as a bit of a royal rule-breaker — after all, she and her husband Prince Harry made major waves when they stepped down as working royals in 2020. However, when it came to dressing up for one of the major award ceremonies in sports. it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex would rather play it safe.
For the 2024 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, Meghan wore a long, white halter gown, and while she looked put-together, the gown itself was an easy lay-up rather than a risky shot. It was another boring choice for Meghan, who often picks muted colors or tones like shades of white or tan when appearing in public.
Her choice is also surprising because Meghan once said she chose muted colors to avoid clashing with or overshadowing more senior royal family members before she and Harry left their official roles. In the 2022 Netflix docuseries, Meghan said that she mostly wore neutral colors like white, black, or navy when appearing at events with the rest of the royal family. "Most of the time that I was in the UK I rarely wore color," Meghan said, noting that she wanted to fit in with her new in-laws more than anything. "... you also should never be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family." Still, she seems to choose a muted wardrobe even when she doesn't need to follow the royal rules.
Meghan Markle's ESPYs dress was a recycled look
The dress that Meghan Markle wore to the 2024 ESPYs also looked suspiciously familiar, as it was the same color and silhouette as the dress she wore to her wedding reception after marrying Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. Her wedding reception gown was designed by Stella McCartney and was "a bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe," Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time, according to Town & Country. That outfit was definitely one of Meghan's best fashion moments ever, as the crisp white color was perfect for a wedding dress. However, that same look isn't so exciting the second time around.
It seems rather unlikely that Meghan would've dove into her closet to find the same dress to wear to the ESPYs; at the very least, the necklines appear to be different — though that's about it. While both gowns are classic, and Meghan definitely looked stunning on her wedding day, we hope that the Duchess of Sussex keeps shaking things up and aims to be more daring in the future. After all, she's shown in the past that she's not afraid to dress a little more risque after stepping down as a working royal.