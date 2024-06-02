Meghan Markle's Most Risqué Looks Since Leaving The Royal Family

When it comes to causing a stir in the House of Windsor, Meghan Markle comes second only to her own mother-in-law, Princess Diana. When Meghan tied the knot with Prince Harry, it seemed like a fairytale had begun. An American actress found love with the most eligible bachelor in Britain and was suddenly part of history. Only, history took a turn, and Meghan's experience as a royal was less than glittering, causing her to step down from her duties alongside her husband in 2020. Ever since then, Meghan and Harry have been trying to establish themselves in America so they can march to the beat of their own drum.

While there have been many developments since then, like the birth of the couple's second child, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, and the rise and fall of their media empire, there's one thing that Meghan has changed more than anything else: her fashion. As Harry's fiancée and then wife, Meghan was expected to ditch some of the risqué styles she previously favored for a more demure, reserved look akin to her station.

Gone were the short skirts and plunging necklines, but since Meghan has been trying to get back to normality, we've seen her style revert somewhat. In fact, considering that she's still a duchess, Meghan has chosen some rather interesting looks since leaving the royal family that seem to tell the House of Windsor exactly where they should stuff it! Let's take a look.

