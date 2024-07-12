Hallmark's Streaming Makeover Will Introduce More Holiday Hunks To The Network (& It's Worth The Price)

Hallmark's plans for the 2024 holiday season show that the network is ready to venture into uncharted waters. During a July 11 talk at the TCA Summer Press Tour, the network announced that fans could bid farewell to its streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, in September and welcome its rebranded version, Hallmark+. The revamp also comes with a higher cost, as Variety reported that Hallmark+ would cost $7.99 monthly, or $79.99 annually. Meanwhile, its old counterpart, Hallmark Movies Now, was $5.99 monthly or $59.99 yearly. However, the price hike comes with tons of new content that gives fans more bang for their buck.

People reported that Hallmark will release 40 movies during the 2024 holiday season. While viewers will enjoy the feel-good holiday movies they know and love, they can also find new favorites in Hallmark+'s catalog. The network announced it's launching its first-ever reality competition show, "Finding Mr. Christmas" on the rebranded platform, where 10 new actors will compete for the title of Mr. Christmas.

However, that prestigious moniker wouldn't come easy, as the actors will first complete several challenges on-brand Hallmark challenges. Fans wouldn't have to wait too long to see the new Hallmark hunk's talents in action, either, especially since Mr. Christmas will star in a 2024 Countdown to Christmas movie. To make things that much sweeter, the network has found the perfect host for the show: Jonathan Bennett. We can also expect to see Lacey Chabert's warm personality shine in her reality show, "Celebrations With Lacey Chabert," as she celebrates the achievements of real-life heroes.

