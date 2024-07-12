We Can't Stop Staring At USA Gymnastics' Paris Olympics Uniforms
Gymnastics events will take place at the 2024 Paris Olympics starting July 27, just one day after the games officially begin. In a new twist, eight distinctive leotard designs have been revealed ahead of the competition. On July 10, the women's gymnastics team opened gift packages containing their outfits on the "Today" show. On the top of each ensemble was an American flag-themed design called "Go for Glory." "This is beautiful," Simone Biles enthused as she examined the competition costume. Biles is a fan of leotards decked out with glittering gems, and this year's uniforms reached new heights in terms of their dazzling designs.
Fans were thrilled with the outfits as well the gymnasts' delighted reactions as they examined one amazing design after another. "Each leo design deserves a gold medal! They're stunning!!!!!!" one fan commented on Instagram.
Swarovski Crystals are an essential component of the leotards, and their unparalleled sparkle adds to the spectacle as the gymnasts perform. For instance, the "Go for Glory" design boasts 9,929 individual crystals dotting the neckline, the red and white stripes, and every star on the leotard. While the majority of these crystals are positioned via a special machine, some are attached painstakingly with a steady hand. "I am obsessed with how the lights of the arena reflect off the crystals," Team USA gymnast Sunisa Lee, explained to The New York Times. Previously, Lee rocked a crystal-centric leotard when she won gold at the 2021 games.
Feast your eyes on 10,000 crystals
Created by GK Elite, based in Reading, Pennsylvania, the swoon-worthy style of the women's gymnastics uniforms was two years in the making. "Their confidence plays a huge role in their performance," Jeanne Diaz, GK Elite's design director, informed Vogue. "Paris is a fashion capital of the world, so we really leaned into the fashion aspect."
While crystals have been lending their signature shine to the gymnasts' ensembles throughout the 21st century, the number of individual sparklers keeps expanding. In addition, some of the 2024 outfits also have pearls to add a warm glow. Among the eight designs, the amounts of crystals range from 3,423 on the firework-style design of the "Sovereign Sparkle" leotard to over 10,000 on the brilliant blue "Luminous Legacy" leotard. This particular design includes red and blue crystals in addition to the traditional variety, with stars made entirely out of crystals gracing the mesh sleeves and back. A close-up of the "Luminous Legacy" bodice reveals how the company made the most of their crystal-forward design, with tightly packed lines in a stunning geometric layout.
Given the amounts of crystals and the complexity of the designs, these leotards have been valued anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 each, well beyond the cost of Simone Biles' leotard for the 2020 games. Luckily, GK Elite is also selling replica leotards priced at $89.99. Of course, this garment doesn't have as much bling as what the actual gymnasts will wear in the competition.
Leotard designs have come a long way
Crystals have become such an integral part of Team USA women's gymnastics uniforms for the last several Olympics that it's difficult to imagine a time before their eye-catching shimmer. For instance, while famous former gymnast Mary Lou Retton's 1984 leotard was an iconic patriotic design, it was bereft of sparkly elements. At the time, this era's revolutionary design was the fact that the leotards were made of body-hugging Lycra, rather than previously less-flexible materials.
Although more recent Olympic gymnastics performances did have sparkle, there were also some design choices that haven't been carried forward to the 2024 uniforms. For instance, in 2012, one of the women's leotard designs was a vibrant magenta hue. The fabric itself was shiny, with almost a retro look, similar to 80s spandex workout gear. A decade later, U.S. gymnasts have expressed a preference towards an American flag-inspired color palette.
Surprisingly, while the "Go for Glory" 2024 leotard weighs 0.8 pounds because of all the Swarovski Crystals , it's reportedly more wearer-friendly than the less-encrusted designs of the past. "Athletes are more focused on being more comfortable, and they like matte fabrics with crystals," Jeanne Diaz, GK Elite's design director, informed Vogue. "Shiny fabrics are becoming less of a go-to choice." The high-tech materials in the new outfits are almost like a second skin, given the precise way they fit the gymnasts.