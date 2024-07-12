We Can't Stop Staring At USA Gymnastics' Paris Olympics Uniforms

Gymnastics events will take place at the 2024 Paris Olympics starting July 27, just one day after the games officially begin. In a new twist, eight distinctive leotard designs have been revealed ahead of the competition. On July 10, the women's gymnastics team opened gift packages containing their outfits on the "Today" show. On the top of each ensemble was an American flag-themed design called "Go for Glory." "This is beautiful," Simone Biles enthused as she examined the competition costume. Biles is a fan of leotards decked out with glittering gems, and this year's uniforms reached new heights in terms of their dazzling designs.

Fans were thrilled with the outfits as well the gymnasts' delighted reactions as they examined one amazing design after another. "Each leo design deserves a gold medal! They're stunning!!!!!!" one fan commented on Instagram.

Swarovski Crystals are an essential component of the leotards, and their unparalleled sparkle adds to the spectacle as the gymnasts perform. For instance, the "Go for Glory" design boasts 9,929 individual crystals dotting the neckline, the red and white stripes, and every star on the leotard. While the majority of these crystals are positioned via a special machine, some are attached painstakingly with a steady hand. "I am obsessed with how the lights of the arena reflect off the crystals," Team USA gymnast Sunisa Lee, explained to The New York Times. Previously, Lee rocked a crystal-centric leotard when she won gold at the 2021 games.

