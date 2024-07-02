These Are The 2024 USA Olympic Gymnastics Teams
At this point in her career, Simone Biles is not only one of the most famous women in U.S. gymnastics, not only one of the most famous women in Olympic sports, but one of the most famous women in the world. Biles has come a long way since her first Olympic Games in Rio, dazzling the world with repeated displays of athletic stunts that she and only she is able to pull off. "I think everyone wants to be famous, and then when it happens, you almost hit a wall and you have an identity crisis. You're like, 'Am I made out for this?'" she ruminated in an interview with Vanity Fair.
After all these years and all those medals, it's clear that, yes, Biles is made out for this. She's also not the only one. Like many Olympic events, gymnastics is actually a team sport — though each member competes individually. As a result, Biles is just one member of the larger Team USA that will represent the country at the Paris Olympics in 2024. After a series of trials in Minnesota in June, both the men's and women's teams were set in stone.
Let's meet the amazing 2024 USA Olympic gymnastics team members who will be competing in Paris.
Jade Carey
Paris won't be Jade Carey's first time at the Olympics. She also competed in Tokyo in 2021, where she walked away with a gold medal thanks to her superb floor routine. "It feels like everything I've ever dreamed of," she told Access Hollywood after clinching the win. She noted that she'd failed to qualify for the vault finals, but that didn't stop her from going all the way anyway. "Being able to turn it around and win gold on floor the very next day? I feel like it almost makes it a little bit better," she said.
Leading up to the 2024 Olympic Trials, Carey struggled a bit in various competitions. However, she told Olympics.com that her difficult year only meant that she had to change her mindset. "I feel like not working as many elite routines during the season, I didn't feel strong enough or confident enough in my elite routines ... because I didn't have that strength and endurance like I did before," she explained. "It was really just that and me not feeling confident. It was definitely a big struggle, but at the end of the day, we learned a lot. It's what really pushed me to just be even better and more on top of it this year."
Sure enough, her hard work paid off. In June 2024, Carey secured her spot on Team USA once more when she performed excellently at the Olympic Trials. She told International Gymnast Media that she'd almost thrown in the towel. "I always wanted to, once I got to college, focus on college and relax and have fun," she said. "But honestly, this decision I wouldn't trade for the world."
Simone Biles
Simone Biles is the most-awarded gymnast in history, so it makes sense that all eyes were on her in the run-up to Paris in 2024. As commentator Christine Brennan told PBS on the occasion of Biles' record-breaking World Artistic Gymnastic Championships performance, there's simply no one else who can hold a candle to what Biles has accomplished. "We throw around GOAT a lot, whether we're talking about Tom Brady or Serena Williams or whomever, Michael Phelps, but there's no doubt that Simone Biles is the GOAT, the greatest of all time in gymnastics," Brennan said.
At the Tokyo Olympics, however, Biles ultimately withdrew from the competition after suffering a case of the "twisties," a condition in which gymnasts lose the ability to determine their position while in the air, which can be exceedingly dangerous. Her decision to withdraw was praised by many as an important reminder that mental health is as important as physical health, but Biles also faced backlash from some who felt she let the country down. "I thought I was going to be banned from America," she told the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, "because that's what they tell you: Don't come back if not gold. Gold or bust."
"I feel like a little bit of a redemption tour," Biles told "Today" after securing a spot on Team USA. "In Tokyo, we all didn't have our best performances, so we're excited to go out there and kill it."
Jordan Chiles
Back in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics, Jordan Chiles left the ceremony with a silver medal around her neck. She won as a part of the team event, and she told OnMilwaukee that the experience overall was interesting because of COVID-19 protocols that led to a more muted games. Still, she said, "I loved every last minute of it. If I could, I would go back and do it all over again."
In the lead-up to Paris, Chiles opened up to NBC News about having almost left the sport in the intervening years due to racism. "I didn't think people around me wanted to see this beautiful Black girl in a [leotard] anymore," she said. She stuck around, however, choosing to partner with an organization called Brown Girls Do Gymnastics. "The diversity part of everything, I like giving back to any community. I'm a giver," she said.
Nevertheless, Chiles has remained confident in her own abilities, which have carried her all the way back to Team USA. "If you guys want to know what my motto is this year," Chiles told Olympics.com, "my motto is, 'I'm that girl.'" She added, "I feel like I've proved enough to this world that I feel like I don't have to express a lot." Her confidence paid off, and she performed well enough at the Olympic Trials that she once again secured a spot as an Olympian. "I'm an Olympian," Chiles said. "I will forever be an Olympian."
Suni Lee
Suni Lee competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where she stunned the gymnastics world by taking home the all-around gold medal. She later told Olympics.com that the moment was the culmination of a lifelong dream, even though she once almost quit gymnastics. "All I wanted to do was go to the Olympics and compete at the Olympics," she said. "I never wanted to go for the fame or the money or the attention. It was just always my biggest dream."
Unfortunately, in the years since Tokyo, she has gone through some very public health struggles. In 2023, she told Self Magazine that she'd been experiencing swelling in various parts of her body, including her face and abdomen. "I just kept getting more swollen ... and I think I gained, like, 40 pounds," she said. "It affected my whole body and how I looked and how I was feeling." Ultimately, she was diagnosed with an incurable kidney disease.
Thanks to various treatments, her diagnosis hasn't stopped her from competing. This year, Lee will once again return to the Olympics as a member of Team USA. She told Olympics.com that her kidney disease is in remission, and she's managed to develop a gym routine that has restored her gymnastics abilities. "I've been able to wake up every single day and I'm perfectly fine," she said. "It's definitely taught me and shown me that I'm a lot stronger than I think I am."
Hezly Rivera
Unlike the other four main members of Team USA, Hezly Rivera has never been to the Olympics before. After all, the rising star is only 16 years old, as of this writing. Still, she has quite the pedigree. Rivera has been training with Valeri and Anna Liukin, parents of former Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin. They've also been working with past Team USA member Gabby Douglas, meaning Rivera has a number of people with experience she can draw from. "It's amazing because I know I can definitely make it with all these people around me," she told Olympics.com. "I never would have thought I would be training with Nastia's parents and especially with Gabby! It's crazy because she gives me so many tips and such encouragement."
Liukin's parents aren't the only ones who encourage Rivera; her own mom and dad are immensely proud of how far she's come. In an interview with NBC Sports, her father Henry Rivera gushed, "No words. I can't describe everything that is going through my head. It's the biggest joy in the world."
Once her spot on Team USA became official, Hezly told "Today" that she can hardly believe it. "It feels so surreal," she said. "I cannot believe that I'm here right now. It's just all my hard work has been paying off."
Asher Hong
Paris will be the first time that 20-year-old gymnast Asher Hong competes at the Olympics, but he's been training for this moment his whole life. In fact, in a video for Team USA, Hong confessed that he still has more work to do before the actual big day. "As of right now, I haven't completely mastered both vaults. And if I want to place on the podium for vault at Worlds or Olympics, I do need to dot my i's and cross my t's."
His performance at the Olympic Trials, however, was good enough to earn him a spot on the team. Hong, a Stanford student, told The Houston Chronicle that he was having trouble acknowledging that his dreams were finally coming true. "It doesn't feel real right now. Honestly, I don't think it's hit me yet but it's crazy that it's here now," he said, noting that he'd been laser-focused on just getting to the trials. "I guess here I am now, on the team, and I'm super happy to go out and represent Team USA."
Paul Juda
In 2023, college student Paul Juda spoke with NBC Sports about his rising gymnastics career. At the time, the Olympics were still just a dream, but he was working on assembling an impressive roster of wins and placements that he hoped would lead him to Paris. His parents are immigrants from Poland, and Juda explained that they settled in Deerfield, Illinois, near a storied gymnastics training center. "We were really lucky, the gymnastic center being quite literally a five-minute drive and more like a two-minute drive if you took a shortcut," he said. "If gymnastics wasn't that close, I don't see it being as feasible as it was to be able to go to gym every day."
The NBC Sports interviewer noted a flag hanging behind Juda in his dorm room, featuring both the Olympic rings and the logo for the University of Michigan. Juda explained, "I think every kid and every good gymnast has an Olympic flag. ... It's always good to remind yourself to push just the one little percent, you know."
Almost a full year later, in 2024, Juda won a spot on Team USA thanks to an impressive showing at the Olympic Trials. After securing his place in Paris, Juda wept, telling NBC Sports, "Every time I think about the word Olympian ... it's just a lot. Yeah, I can't even put it into words."
Brody Malone
Brody Malone competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and though he didn't medal, his teammate Sam Mikulak told The Washington Post that he was very impressed with the young upstart's routine. "I was like: 'There's the future right there. This guy's got it,'" Mikulak said. "'Hands down. Take it all right now because it's going to be a bright future, and it starts right now.'"
However, during the lead-up to Paris, disaster struck. On Instagram, Malone revealed that he'd been seriously injured while competing in Germany. "I took a pretty nasty fall during high bar finals in Stuttgart," he wrote. "I've been pretty quiet about it until now since this is the first major injury in my career." He had a fracture, a torn LCL and PCL, and both cartilage and meniscus damage.
The injury required extensive surgery and a long recovery period, but by the summer of 2024, Malone was back. He won the U.S. Gymnastics Championship, and he told Olympics.com, "Going through what I've gone through, I've definitely learned to be grateful for every opportunity I have to compete. ... I'm just letting loose a little bit more, having a little more fun." Later that month, he secured a spot on Team USA in Paris. "It was kind of nerve-racking because they announced my name last. So it kind of scared me a little bit," he told NBC Sports. "I'm over the moon."
Stephen Nedoroscik
While most Olympic gymnasts compete in multiple events, Stephen Nedoroscik is different. He specializes in the pommel horse, having focused on mastering just the one event since he was in high school. He told USA Today that he appreciates the challenge the pommel horse offers, pointing out, "It's really challenging because you're dealing with so many different balance issues, and constant motion. So as the difficulty of the skill goes up, the precariousness of keeping that balance, in motion, without any impediments and flaws to the fluidity of that motion — it's really, really important."
Most Olympic gymnasts spread their scores over multiple events, which avoids putting pressure on any one routine to be perfect. Nedoroscik, however, lays it all on the line when he performs on the pommel horse. Specializing, he said, has worked out. "It was kind of just a route that no one had taken before," he revealed. "I had no idea what was going to happen."
His pommel horse routine was so spotless at the Olympic Trials that he successfully won a spot on Team USA. In the aftermath of the competition, he spoke with Gymnastics Now about how it felt. "I didn't even think it was really gonna be possible, but I stuck in there, just [kept] that dream alive, and just did everything I could to get on this team," he said. "And I did."
Fred Richard
Fred Richard is only 20, but at 19 he'd already become a history-making superstar in gymnastics. In late 2023, he missed a bar catch and fell, telling himself that it must've been fate. "You're supposed to be in fourth place," he remembered thinking in an interview with TIME. "You're supposed to go home pretty angry but then grind for the upcoming Olympics and make a statement where you go from fourth to first place." But he wasn't in fourth place; he'd managed to come in third despite the mistake. When Richard medaled at the Gymnastics World Championships, he became the youngest American gymnast ever to do so.
That put him in an excellent position heading into the Olympic trials, and he told TIME that he didn't feel like hiding how much he wanted it. "I have no problem saying that I want to win this Olympics and I want to be in the sport for 10-plus years and dominate, because that's sports," he said.
Richard successfully clinched a spot on Team USA, meaning he'll get the chance to make his dream come true. In the meantime, he's built a considerable following on TikTok, and he's already coming to terms with the fact that, at 20 years old, he's a role model. "I've realized a lot of Black kids are looking up to me nowadays," he told NBC Sports, "and I think it's amazing to see that I'm that person leading the chase."