Everything We Know So Far About The Trump Rally Shooting
Former President Donald Trump was likely shot during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13, 2024, according to ABC News. A video of the incident shows Trump stopping his speech mid-sentence as what sounds to be gunshots are heard offscreen. The Republican presidential candidate grabbed his ear and ducked under the podium as his Secret Service detail frantically covered him. Many in the crowd are also seen ducking for cover. A few seconds later, Trump, with blood pouring from his ear, was led from the stage by a cocoon of Secret Service agents. Trump also stopped briefly to raise his fist at the crowd.
🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump responded to his assassination attempt with bravery and pride. This is the strongest man in America. pic.twitter.com/XLT8tDTBFt
— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 13, 2024
Although this story is rapidly unfolding, Trump's spokesperson has assured the public that he is okay. "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," they said. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility." So far, President Joe Biden has yet to make a formal statement about the incident, although he's been notified of the situation, according to the White House. "The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump's rally."
More to come...
Trump rally shooter is dead
According to CNN, a member of the crowd and the unidentified shooter are dead, with an additional spectator in critical condition.
Dave McCormick, the Republican nominee running for Senate in Pennsylvania, reportedly witnessed a person behind him get struck with a bullet. "All the sudden shots started to crack, someone behind me appears to have been shot," he shared with Politico. "There's lots of blood, and then the Secret Service were all over President Trump." Meanwhile, Slippery Rock Mayor Jondavid Longo explained that "there were a few, few rounds."
President Joe Biden has since addressed the shooting in a statement. "I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania," Biden posted to X, formerly known as Twitter." I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information." Biden also expressed gratitude to the Secret Service for keeping Trump safe. "There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."