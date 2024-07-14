Everything We Know So Far About The Trump Rally Shooting

Former President Donald Trump was likely shot during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13, 2024, according to ABC News. A video of the incident shows Trump stopping his speech mid-sentence as what sounds to be gunshots are heard offscreen. The Republican presidential candidate grabbed his ear and ducked under the podium as his Secret Service detail frantically covered him. Many in the crowd are also seen ducking for cover. A few seconds later, Trump, with blood pouring from his ear, was led from the stage by a cocoon of Secret Service agents. Trump also stopped briefly to raise his fist at the crowd.

Advertisement

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump responded to his assassination attempt with bravery and pride. This is the strongest man in America. pic.twitter.com/XLT8tDTBFt — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 13, 2024

Although this story is rapidly unfolding, Trump's spokesperson has assured the public that he is okay. "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," they said. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility." So far, President Joe Biden has yet to make a formal statement about the incident, although he's been notified of the situation, according to the White House. "The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump's rally."

Advertisement

More to come...