All Of The Drama Surrounding The Trump Family And Their Secret Service Detail

Remember when Eric Trump told Yahoo Finance that Trump businesses often gave huge discounts to the Secret Service agents who protected them? "If [our Secret Service details] were to go to a hotel across the street," he said, "they'd be charging them $500 a night, whereas, you know, we charge them, like $50." Well, like many claims made by the Trumps, this has turned out to be false. A report from The Washington Post shows that they sometimes charged the Secret Service agents up to $1,185 per night for their D.C. hotel rooms. For comparison, the typical cost was around $195 to $240.

The Trump family also spent a whopping 12 times more than the Obamas did on Secret Service protection during trips, per Citizens for Ethics. While the Obamas took about 133.3 trips annually, the Trump family's numbers were around 1,625 per year, and many of the trips were reportedly for Trump's personal businesses. Amusingly, Donald Trump Jr. called out one of Hunter Biden's biggest controversies on X, formerly Twitter, slamming him for costing U.S. taxpayers $30,000 for protection monthly, even though Donald Trump's administration spent more than $3 million on protection for each visit to Mar-a-Lago.