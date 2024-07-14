The Tragic Health Issues That Plagued Richard Simmons
Since the 1980s, Richard Simmons was a mainstay in the exercise and weight loss industry. From his syndicated TV show, "The Richard Simmons Show" and his diet books, to his "Sweatin' to the Oldies" aerobics videos and even a guest appearance on "General Hospital," the fitness guru was passionate about health after embarking on his own journey to lose more than 120lbs after moving to Los Angeles in the 1970s. His personal battle with weight allowed him to relate more to those who were struggling with similar issues, and fans were drawn to his upbeat, nonjudgmental demeanor that made shedding pounds seem almost fun.
While Richard Simmons died at the age of 76 on July 13, 2024, his passing wasn't exactly a surprise to those who'd been following his career in recent years. Since 2014, he's remained largely out of the spotlight, leading many to speculate on the state of his health. And while Simmons himself remained intensely private about his personal battles off-camera, it seemed things weren't always as rosy as his on-screen persona would have his followers believe.
Richard Simmons was born with a rare birth defect
While Simmons appeared to be in tip-top shape by the time he embarked on a public fitness career, that wasn't always the case. According to the new documentary "TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons," the star was actually born with a birth defect that caused him significant pain throughout his life.
"He was born without a full set of bones in his foot and it causes physical and emotional problems," TMZ managing editor Fabian Garcia revealed in the doc. It was the pain from this defect that led Simmons to retreat from the public eye in the mid-2010s, Garcia further claimed. However, Simmons never discussed this publicly.
Obesity affected Simmons' self-esteem growing up
Growing up in New Orleans, Louisiana, good food was never far away, and a young Richard Simmons couldn't resist enjoying all the culinary delights. The fitness fanatic wrote in his 1999 memoir, "Still Hungry After All These Years," that he "came out of [his] mother's womb with a fork" — and his love for food caused his weight to skyrocket.
Simmons admitted that the bullying he experienced from his classmates due to his weight — which was at 268 pounds when he was in high school — had a profound effect on how he viewed himself. "I was the one made fun of. I felt very bad about myself," he wrote.
Richard Simmons was hospitalized in 2016 for dehydration
On June 4, 2016, TMZ reported that Richard Simmons had been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles after someone called 911 due to his "unusually strange" behavior. However, the following day, Simmons released a statement via his spokesperson, Thomas Estey, insisting that there was a more innocent explanation for the incident.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and concern after hearing I was in the hospital," Simmons said (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I was dehydrated and needed some fluids and now I am feeling great! Summer is here — drink plenty of liquids. Big hugs and kisses for caring."
Simmons revealed his skin cancer diagnosis in March 2024
In a Facebook post from March 19, 2024, Richard Simmons revealed that he was undergoing treatment for skin cancer. The post revealed that he'd been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma and detailed the painful-sounding removal process.
"[The doctor] explained that he has to burn my skin to remove the cancer cells. There was no numbing it just had to be done with a small instrument," Simmons recalled in the heartbreaking post. "As he started burning my skin a tear dropped down my cheek." Sadly, he had to undergo this procedure again as the first attempt at removal wasn't successful. In a follow-up post, he said it took three tries before Simmons was declared cancer-free, and he couldn't have been happier.
Richard Simmons knew that he was dying
A day prior to revealing his skin cancer battle, Richard Simmons took to Facebook on March 18, 2024 to post an alarming message in which he wrote: "I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am ....dying." He gave no further details about what health issues he was facing in that post or any other, but said he wanted to share a message of hope and inspiration to fans to live their lives to the fullest by treating their bodies well and finding joy in the everyday. "Get up in the morning and look at the sky... count your blessings and enjoy," he urged.
While Richard Simmons may have sadly passed on, his influence over millions will continue for a long time to come, there's no doubt about that.