The Tragic Health Issues That Plagued Richard Simmons

Since the 1980s, Richard Simmons was a mainstay in the exercise and weight loss industry. From his syndicated TV show, "The Richard Simmons Show" and his diet books, to his "Sweatin' to the Oldies" aerobics videos and even a guest appearance on "General Hospital," the fitness guru was passionate about health after embarking on his own journey to lose more than 120lbs after moving to Los Angeles in the 1970s. His personal battle with weight allowed him to relate more to those who were struggling with similar issues, and fans were drawn to his upbeat, nonjudgmental demeanor that made shedding pounds seem almost fun.

While Richard Simmons died at the age of 76 on July 13, 2024, his passing wasn't exactly a surprise to those who'd been following his career in recent years. Since 2014, he's remained largely out of the spotlight, leading many to speculate on the state of his health. And while Simmons himself remained intensely private about his personal battles off-camera, it seemed things weren't always as rosy as his on-screen persona would have his followers believe.