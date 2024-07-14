Richard Simmons' Last Tweets Are Devastating After His Death

The death of fitness icon Richard Simmons at age 76 has left the world bereft of his boundless joy — and his final social media posts will have you reaching for the tissues.

Beloved by all, the fitness guru danced his way into the zeitgeist and remained there until 2014, when he decided to take a step back from the public eye. His sudden disappearance sparked a flurry of bizarre rumors, even inspiring a podcast dedicated to his whereabouts. "I've taught like thousands and thousands of classes, and you know right now I just want to sort of take care of me," he explained to Today. Simmons was plagued by tragic health issues and revealed that he had been diagnosed with Basal Cell Carcinoma, a common type of skin cancer, in an emotional Facebook post earlier this year.

Hello gorgeous! Please don't rain on my parade. pic.twitter.com/Wvh1WvMAqT — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) July 13, 2024

In his later, quieter years, Simmons remained deeply grateful to his followers. With his trademark flair, he warmly thanked them for a flood of birthday wishes just one day before his death. "Thank you...I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday," he shared. And, just five hours before his death was announced, Simmons proved he was still the same vibrant spirit we all know and loved, writing alongside a photo of himself, "Hello gorgeous! Please don't rain on my parade."