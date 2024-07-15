Inside Sydney Sweeney & Zendaya's Off-Screen Friendship

One of the most heartwarming things to come out of HBO's "Euphoria" is the sweet, real-life friendship between stars Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya. When Zendaya made history as the youngest, and first Black, woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress at the Emmys twice (for her role in the series as troubled teenager Rue), Sweeney was one of her biggest cheerleaders. "This means so much. Thank you, thank you so much," Zendaya gushed during her acceptance speech (via YouTube). Meanwhile, a visibly teary-eyed Sweeney gazed at her from the audience as the actor gave her "Euphoria" castmates a shoutout, enthusing, "Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much."

Later, the two were spotted sitting next to each other at the ceremony with Sweeney flashing a huge smile as they posed for the cameras. Following Zendaya's 2020 Emmy win, which left people shocked, the "Anyone But You" star spoke about how proud she was of her co-star in an interview with the Associated Press. "We were all watching the Emmys because we were all crossing our fingers and we just freaked out," she shared. "It's so amazing, I'm very, very proud and excited for Z." At the time, Sweeney also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to cheer Zendaya on.