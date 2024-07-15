Trump's First Interview After Assassination Attempt Proves He Didn't Lose His Signature Ego

Former president Donald Trump has always been known for his bravado, and he never misses a chance to portray himself as a strong, capable figure. Trump's actions throughout his 2024 campaign have kept this trend alive, even in the awake of an apparent assassination attempt on July 14th, 2024. Although many people would be humbled by a near-death experience, Trump maintained his signature sky-high opinion of himself in an interview with The New York Post. Trump's large ego was especially apparent when asked about the unforgettable photo of him brandishing his fist while Secret Service agents attempted to remove him from the Pennsylvania campaign rally stage. In describing the photo, Trump said: "A lot of people say it's the most iconic photo they've ever seen. ... They're right and I didn't die. Usually you have to die to have an iconic picture."

There's nothing new about Trump referring to himself with terms like "iconic," but the complex symbolism behind a raised fist goes beyond the former reality TV star. According to a cognitive scientist in the Mississippi Free Press, Trump's hand gesture of choice at the rally shooting has been linked to everything from white pride movements to Black Lives Matter over the course of history. Trump may not have had a specific political or social movement in mind when he raised his fist, but the gesture speaks to how highly he thinks of himself — and what he wants others to think of him, too.