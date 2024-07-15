Trump's First Interview After Assassination Attempt Proves He Didn't Lose His Signature Ego
Former president Donald Trump has always been known for his bravado, and he never misses a chance to portray himself as a strong, capable figure. Trump's actions throughout his 2024 campaign have kept this trend alive, even in the awake of an apparent assassination attempt on July 14th, 2024. Although many people would be humbled by a near-death experience, Trump maintained his signature sky-high opinion of himself in an interview with The New York Post. Trump's large ego was especially apparent when asked about the unforgettable photo of him brandishing his fist while Secret Service agents attempted to remove him from the Pennsylvania campaign rally stage. In describing the photo, Trump said: "A lot of people say it's the most iconic photo they've ever seen. ... They're right and I didn't die. Usually you have to die to have an iconic picture."
There's nothing new about Trump referring to himself with terms like "iconic," but the complex symbolism behind a raised fist goes beyond the former reality TV star. According to a cognitive scientist in the Mississippi Free Press, Trump's hand gesture of choice at the rally shooting has been linked to everything from white pride movements to Black Lives Matter over the course of history. Trump may not have had a specific political or social movement in mind when he raised his fist, but the gesture speaks to how highly he thinks of himself — and what he wants others to think of him, too.
The raised fist is a purposeful Trump signature
The show-stopping photo of Donald Trump raising his fist after the assassination attempt is just one of many examples of the former president in this pose. For instance, Daily Mail shared a video of the politician making the same gesture as he walked out of a New York courthouse after receiving a guilty verdict in the Stormy Daniels case. However, Trump's raised fist has been a common sight since long before his venture into the political world: The Columbus Dispatch shared a 1990 photo of the real estate tycoon standing in the front of the then-newly minted Trump Taj Mahal casino sporting his signature hand gesture.
According to The New York Times, this gesture — particularly in the wake of the campaign rally shooting — speaks to more than just Trump's ego; it demonstrates his deep understanding of the importance of optics in winning fans and portraying an ideal image to that fan base. As art and culture critic Jason Farago tells the Times, the message is clear: "The photos say 'I am safe; I am strong,' but more powerfully they say 'I know I must look like I am safe; I know I must look like I am strong.'" From this perspective, there's more calculation to Trump's confidence than meets the eye.