Donald Trump Flexes His Hollywood Connects With Left-Field VP Pick

Former President Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to formally announce his pick for his 2024 vice presidential running mate — and his choice has many folks surprised. Senator J.D. Vance officially has the gig.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump wrote on July 15. While listing Vance's accomplishments, Trump made note of his Hollywood success, writing, "J.D.'s book, 'Hillbilly Elegy,' became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country."

As promised, his pick was announced during the Republican National Convention, which kicked off July 15 and will run through July 18.

More to come...