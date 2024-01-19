Don Jr. Shares Wishlist Of Trump VP Contenders (Spoiler: Nikki Haley Isn't On It)

As most know, 2024 is an election year, and the race to the White House has already begun with the 2024 primary elections. Although there's still a long way to go until the Republican and Democratic nominees are finalized, former President Donald Trump is the leading Republican candidate at the time of writing (via NBC News). His son Donald Trump Jr. has some theories on who would be a good running mate and potential future vice president.

While speaking with "Wake Up America" on Newsmax, Trump Jr. theorized that Nikki Haley — former United States ambassador to the United Nations during Trump's presidency and now a competitor in the Republican primaries — was receiving financial support for her campaign from Democrats. "I don't think it's just about running. It's about stopping Trump," he said. When the conversation shifted to potential running mates, Trump Jr. said, "I would do whatever I could to make sure it wasn't Nikki Haley."

That wasn't the first time Trump Jr. has had harsh words for Haley and dismissed her as a prospective vice president. However, he seemed open to the possibility of Ron DeSantis stepping into that role. DeSantis is the governor of Florida and another Republican politician trying to win the bid for president. "You're never gonna rule out someone that is, you know, a leading contender," Trump Jr. said.