Don Jr. Shares Wishlist Of Trump VP Contenders (Spoiler: Nikki Haley Isn't On It)
As most know, 2024 is an election year, and the race to the White House has already begun with the 2024 primary elections. Although there's still a long way to go until the Republican and Democratic nominees are finalized, former President Donald Trump is the leading Republican candidate at the time of writing (via NBC News). His son Donald Trump Jr. has some theories on who would be a good running mate and potential future vice president.
While speaking with "Wake Up America" on Newsmax, Trump Jr. theorized that Nikki Haley — former United States ambassador to the United Nations during Trump's presidency and now a competitor in the Republican primaries — was receiving financial support for her campaign from Democrats. "I don't think it's just about running. It's about stopping Trump," he said. When the conversation shifted to potential running mates, Trump Jr. said, "I would do whatever I could to make sure it wasn't Nikki Haley."
That wasn't the first time Trump Jr. has had harsh words for Haley and dismissed her as a prospective vice president. However, he seemed open to the possibility of Ron DeSantis stepping into that role. DeSantis is the governor of Florida and another Republican politician trying to win the bid for president. "You're never gonna rule out someone that is, you know, a leading contender," Trump Jr. said.
Donald Trump Jr. fears one rumored VP is 'too nice for politics'
Donald Trump Jr. had additional ideas on who could potentially run alongside former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. During his Newsmax interview, Trump Jr. cited Ohio Senator J.D. Vance and former Fox News correspondent Tucker Carlson as two Republicans who would be good matches. When the interviewer asked if recent speculation of Carlson as vice president was true, Trump Jr. said, "Clearly, it would be on the table, right? I mean they're very friendly. I think they agree on virtually all of these things ... I would love to see that happen and [Carlson] would certainly be a contender."
When asked about speculation of Ben Carson as vice president, Trump Jr. complimented him and said "I'd love to see that. ... Ben's almost too nice for politics. That may be the only problem." Carson worked in Trump's cabinet as the secretary of housing and urban development. Although Trump Jr. admitted the ultimate decision wasn't his say, he didn't think Haley would ever be possible as his father's vice president.
According to NBC News, another prospect is Elise Stefanik, a Republican in the House of Representatives for New York. Stefanik is also a former Trump critic turned ally. Trump apparently said, "She's a killer," while discussing Stefanik as a potential vice president. However, like Trump Jr., Trump's wife Melania Trump reportedly wants Carlson to be Trump's running mate. Only time will tell.