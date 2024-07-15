New Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Pic Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing About Prince George

For the youngest members of the royal family, responsibility sometimes trumps being a carefree child. After the 2024 UEFA Euro final match saw England lose to Spain, a perfectly on-theme photo of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis surfaced on Instagram. The photo shows the two royal children sitting side by side in football jerseys with their names emblazoned on the back. Conspicuously absent from the photo is older brother (and second in line for the crown) Prince George, who was spotted wearing a formal suit at the match instead of a jersey.

Advertisement

Many took to the photo's comments section to voice their opinions on the supposed unfairness of Prince George's outfit. One user said: "I would [have] loved to [have] seen George in a shirt rather than a suit ... Kids need to be kids sometimes, future king or not." Social media users weren't the only ones who felt confused by George's wardrobe. After the match, Bev Turner, a GB News host, also criticized the young prince's outfit, saying: "Oh, it's a bit strange, though, isn't it? ... I don't know how they get these children into these clothes."

Nevertheless, there's a good reason Prince George sometimes dresses beyond his years. According to GoodtoKnow, psychology expert Georgina Sturmer explained that the prince's need to maintain a formal public appearance is a matter of boundaries. Wearing a suit to events helps him keep the two halves of his identity separate, allowing him to be a royal in public and a kid in private.

Advertisement