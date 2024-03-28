A Guide To Kate Middleton's Family

The following article mentions domestic violence.

Being in the ambit of the British royals has given the Middleton family fresh prominence in the last few decades. Princess Catherine's marriage to Prince William in 2011 re-energized the historic ties her family has long held with the British upper class and, with the senior royal only inching closer to the throne, the spotlight on the Middletons is only expected to grow. Their kinship to the monarchy, however, has done little to break down the walls of privacy many Middleton family members — especially the princess' parents — like to maintain. It seems to be an effective measure to keep them from getting involved in whatever drama plagues the royal family each passing day, at least to some degree. As Catherine's mother, Carole Middleton, told The Telegraph in 2018, "Over the years, it's proved wise not to say anything."

Through the often overwhelming public existence that weighs on their dynamics, the Middletons have managed to retain their strong familial relationships. "The Middleton family has remained an extremely close unit, in spite of the fame and the grandeur of the lives they now live," royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! magazine. Their continued attachment gives one a sense of the kind of support Catherine will receive as she undergoes treatment for cancer. Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told ET that the princess is likely to lean extensively on her parents and siblings, who are "the real anchors in her life." Read more about the Middletons in this guide to Princess Catherine's family.