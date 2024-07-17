Julie Gonzalo Loved Locking Lips With One Of Hallmark's Biggest Hunks
Hallmark's Julie Gonzalo has worked with several hunky leading men across a variety of different movies and TV shows. Certain projects involved getting up close and personal with her co-stars, such as in TNT's "Dallas" reboot, where Gonzalo had plenty of kissing scenes with co-stars Jesse Metcalfe and Josh Henderson. While many "Dallas" fans would jump at the opportunity to take her spot, Gonzalo confessed that filming intimate scenes wasn't exactly the most delightful experience. But she wasn't being shady: What only true fans know about the Hallmark star is that onscreen kisses tend to make her uneasy. "It's difficult. Those scenes are always uncomfortable — no matter who you are," she stressed to HuffPost in 2012, adding, "But we make it really fun and we make it very easy on ourselves. We just laugh along the way."
Reflecting on her many intimate encounters with Metcalfe specifically, Gonzalo let slip that the Hallmark hunk is a "fantastic kisser." But she also pointed out that the "Desperate Housewives" star has definitely had some practice in this area, likely due to having kissed so many women both on and offscreen. However, in terms of her favorite kisser, he might not be her pick.
While chatting with PopSugar in 2014, Gonzalo revealed who between her two onscreen partners was the better kisser. "They're both equally great," she emphasized. However, "I've recently been snagging [more] with John Ross," referring to Henderson's "Dallas" character, "So I guess it's him... for now." Notably, this isn't the first time that Gonzalo answered this juicy question.
Julie Gonzalo considers Jesse Metcalfe and Josh Henderson brothers
In 2014, Julie Gonzalo appeared on Texas47 TV to talk about starring on TNT's "Dallas" reboot and what it was like sharing the screen with two supremely handsome actors, Jesse Metcalfe and Josh Henderson. "Well, they really are very pretty to look at," Gonzalo agreed when one of the hosts brought it up. But when asked who was her favorite kisser between the two, the Hallmark star appeared to struggle with the question. "It's just so weird to answer that," she reasoned, with Gonzalo explaining that she considers both Metcalfe and Henderson as like her siblings. At the time, she also discussed how she manages to get through filming intimate scenes despite her personal reluctance.
The trick is to shut off your brain and focus on the task at hand, according to Gonzalo. "You close your eyes," she laughed. "You really do have to close your eyes [and act like] nobody's around." The actor added that it never gets any easier, unfortunately; you just have to roll with it. Elsewhere, Gonzalo also delved into her onscreen dynamic with Metcalfe and Henderson during a 2013 conference call promoting season 2 of "Dallas." At one point, she expressed how fortunate she was to have them both in the show as her leading men. "As an actor, I love both. I think, you know, Jesse and Josh are really great talents and they're just fun to be around on set," Gonzalo stated (via TVMegasite).
Julie Gonzalo and Jesse Metcalfe are both considered Hallmark royalty
Julie Gonzalo officially joined the Hallmark Channel in 2016 when she played the lead in the rom-com "Pumpkin Pie Wars." From there, she went on to star in several more productions including "Falling For Vermont" and "Jingle Bell Bride," which marked Gonzalo's first (and only, at the time of writing) Hallmark Christmas movie. Speaking on KTLA 5 Morning News in 2017, the actor detailed why she loves working for the feelgood network. "They're so great, because it's three weeks and then you know the schedule," Gonzalo shared. "Everybody's lovely. I mean, they're all Canadians. They're all great."
As for her former "Dallas" co-star, Jesse Metcalfe joined the ranks of Hallmark's most lusted-after hunks after being welcomed into the fold via the romantic drama "Fairfield Road." He subsequently starred in several other Hallmark films including "A Country Wedding" and "Harmony From the Heart." Similar to Gonzalo, the actor has only positive things to say regarding his experience working for the channel. "Hallmark is really good to their employees and actors. They take good care of you," the "Desperate Housewives" alum affirmed to PC Principle.
He added, "I think that's why the network is so successful and why their viewership is so loyal." Unfortunately, Metcalfe and Gonzalo have yet to join forces for a Hallmark Channel film as of this writing (although we're keeping our fingers crossed for a "Dallas" reunion!).