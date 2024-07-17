Julie Gonzalo Loved Locking Lips With One Of Hallmark's Biggest Hunks

Hallmark's Julie Gonzalo has worked with several hunky leading men across a variety of different movies and TV shows. Certain projects involved getting up close and personal with her co-stars, such as in TNT's "Dallas" reboot, where Gonzalo had plenty of kissing scenes with co-stars Jesse Metcalfe and Josh Henderson. While many "Dallas" fans would jump at the opportunity to take her spot, Gonzalo confessed that filming intimate scenes wasn't exactly the most delightful experience. But she wasn't being shady: What only true fans know about the Hallmark star is that onscreen kisses tend to make her uneasy. "It's difficult. Those scenes are always uncomfortable — no matter who you are," she stressed to HuffPost in 2012, adding, "But we make it really fun and we make it very easy on ourselves. We just laugh along the way."

Reflecting on her many intimate encounters with Metcalfe specifically, Gonzalo let slip that the Hallmark hunk is a "fantastic kisser." But she also pointed out that the "Desperate Housewives" star has definitely had some practice in this area, likely due to having kissed so many women both on and offscreen. However, in terms of her favorite kisser, he might not be her pick.

While chatting with PopSugar in 2014, Gonzalo revealed who between her two onscreen partners was the better kisser. "They're both equally great," she emphasized. However, "I've recently been snagging [more] with John Ross," referring to Henderson's "Dallas" character, "So I guess it's him... for now." Notably, this isn't the first time that Gonzalo answered this juicy question.

