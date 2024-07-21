Why Whitney Houston Was Once Sued By Her Stepmother

Unfortunately for Whitney Houston, Barbara's Houston's lawsuit wasn't the first time she faced legal troubles with her family. In 2003, a company owned by Whitney's father, John Russell Houston, sued the singer for allegedly failing to pay them for their management services. According to Entertainment Weekly, the company, John Houston Entertainment, sought $100 million in the suit. There were conflicting reports on whether or not John was truly in support of the suit, which made the situation even more complex. However, as spokesperson Nancy Seltzer explained, the real tragedy was how it impacted Whitney and her father: "It's sad. It's two people who love each other who seem to be dragged into this public situation, which is neither of their own doing."

Some people would find it difficult to let go of their negative feelings in this situation, but Whitney was able to put the lawsuit in perspective. In 2009, Whitney told Oprah Winfrey that, ultimately, she didn't blame her father for the situation because of his failing health. She explained: "My dad was being influenced by people that were lying ... My father was sickly at the time, he was in the hospital ..." When Winfrey asked if she was able to forgive him for the lawsuit, the singer said: "Absolutely." Whitney may not have had a close relationship with her stepmother, but it's clear that her connection to her father meant far more to her than money.