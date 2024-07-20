5 Times Keke Palmer Went Makeup-Free And Looked Flawless
If there's one thing everyone can agree on about actor and singer Keke Palmer, it's that she's not afraid to live authentically. Whether it's her career struggles, motherhood, or her experience dealing with adult acne, Palmer has been consistently open about her journey in hopes of helping others who may be going through similar challenges. In 2020, she posted photos of her acne-riddled face on Instagram while getting candid about living with polycystic ovarian syndrome, or PCOS. "I'm posting this to say that it's okay and we can help ourselves," the Nickelodeon alum wrote in her caption. "My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself."
Following that, Palmer took to Instagram again to show exactly how she covers her pimples and blemishes using her tried-and-tested makeup routine. As someone who has been battling with PCOS for years, Palmer has learned to enjoy the process. "I don't think there's any shame in it because you gotta make it do what you gotta make it do," she shrugged. The "True Jackson, VP" star already made it clear that she doesn't need makeup in order to feel good about herself, though.
While addressing her critics on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2023, Palmer stressed that she is completely comfortable in her own skin regardless of her flaws. "I really want y'all to get the help y'all need because makeup isn't real," she pointed out. Unsurprisingly, the talented multihyphenate looks just as stunning barefaced as she does totally done up.
Keke Palmer went barefaced while reviewing Beyoncé's haircare line
Indeed, Keke Palmer is a fresh-faced beauty as the actor proved once and for all when she shared a glimpse of her cosmetics-free skin in a March 2024 Instagram video while offering her review of Beyoncé's viral haircare line, Cécred. Aside from her gorgeous Type 3C curls, fans couldn't help but notice the huge improvement in Palmer's skin texture from when her acne was at its worst just four years prior. As one commenter noted under the post, "Your skin looks good!!" while another acknowledged, "It's clearing up so nicely."
Keke Palmer stunned in a car selfie
Also in March 2024, Keke Palmer embraced her more natural side in a gorgeous, barefaced selfie posted to Instagram. The photo, which was seemingly taken inside her car, shows the "Nope" star smiling while wearing thick-framed glasses and a purple cap with no hint of makeup except for her eyelash extensions. In the caption, Palmer expressed her excitement about working with Eddie Murphy in "The Pickup" and also gave her followers an update on her personal life — and skin. "The last couple of months have been pretty good tho," she gushed. "And that girl on TikTok that's always lotioning herself has me doing an hour long night routine where I put on lotion and then oil hahahahaha. I feel so loved by me lmao."
Keke Palmer looked naturally gorgeous while interviewing H.E.R.
Keke Palmer also didn't bother wearing any makeup when she interviewed her friend and fellow singer H.E.R. for her podcast "Baby, This is Keke Palmer" in December 2023. In a snippet of the interview that she uploaded to Instagram, Palmer proudly showed off her natural complexion despite her visible acne as they discussed H.E.R.'s cultural identity and musical journey. However, it wasn't the first time that the former child star went live on the show sans makeup as Palmer also ditched the cosmetics when she interviewed John Stamos in May 2023. The "Serious" hitmaker similarly went makeup-free during another episode from March 2023 too.
Keke Palmer glowed during her pregnancy with son Leo
Ahead of giving birth to her son, Leo, with former boyfriend Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer showcased her pregnancy glow in a fun TikTok video posted in February 2023. The stunning star, who confirmed her pregnancy while hosting "Saturday Night Live," let her natural beauty shine through as she danced to Ice Spice and PinkPantheress' "Boy's a Liar" with zero makeup and her hair tied up in a loose bun. Palmer wore a black halter bra and gray boxers as she gave fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump. One commenter praised the actor for being "authentic," writing on Instagram, "You don't see [sic] many people out here like that any more." They added, "Stay yourself never change please."
A dermatologist's tips for dealing with acne just like Keke Palmer
Dr. Brendan Camp, a double board-certified dermatologist from MDCS Dermatology, exclusively spoke to The List about the best practices when it comes to dealing with stubborn acne like Keke Palmer. One of the most crucial elements in fighting this super common skincare problem is cleansing your face every night — especially after wearing makeup. Dr. Camp suggested double cleansing, or using both an oil-based and water-based cleanser, to ensure that you get rid of everything that's built up during the day. "If not washed off, makeup products, even those labeled non-comedogenic, mix with oil, sweat, residue, and dead skin cells to block pores andcontribute to the formation of incipient acne lesions," he explained. In short, less cleaning means more pimples. Another tip is to wash your beauty tools regularly as not doing so can lead to irritation and further breakouts.
For those who want a skin-friendly foundation, Dr. Camp recommends Neutrogena's SkinClearing Liquid Makeup, which contains zero oil and has salicylic acid, an ingredient known for treating acne. Likewise bareMinerals's Skin-perfecting Powder Foundation, which is safe to use on even highly sensitive skin. As Dr. Camp warned, "Avoid oil-based products." Further, "Products that contain beeswax, lanolin, or coconut oil may be more likely to clog pores." But if all else fails, see a dermatologist. As Palmer herself informed Allure, "One of the things that helped me the most is going to see an esthetician," noting, "Just because they're constantly working on it and helping you every step of the way."