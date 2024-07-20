5 Times Keke Palmer Went Makeup-Free And Looked Flawless

If there's one thing everyone can agree on about actor and singer Keke Palmer, it's that she's not afraid to live authentically. Whether it's her career struggles, motherhood, or her experience dealing with adult acne, Palmer has been consistently open about her journey in hopes of helping others who may be going through similar challenges. In 2020, she posted photos of her acne-riddled face on Instagram while getting candid about living with polycystic ovarian syndrome, or PCOS. "I'm posting this to say that it's okay and we can help ourselves," the Nickelodeon alum wrote in her caption. "My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself."

Following that, Palmer took to Instagram again to show exactly how she covers her pimples and blemishes using her tried-and-tested makeup routine. As someone who has been battling with PCOS for years, Palmer has learned to enjoy the process. "I don't think there's any shame in it because you gotta make it do what you gotta make it do," she shrugged. The "True Jackson, VP" star already made it clear that she doesn't need makeup in order to feel good about herself, though.

While addressing her critics on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2023, Palmer stressed that she is completely comfortable in her own skin regardless of her flaws. "I really want y'all to get the help y'all need because makeup isn't real," she pointed out. Unsurprisingly, the talented multihyphenate looks just as stunning barefaced as she does totally done up.

