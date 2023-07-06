Who Is Keke Palmer's Boyfriend, Darius Jackson?

Keke Palmer, a beloved childhood star-turned-trailblazer, is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. The 29-year-old launched her own project, Key TV, in November 2022, where she plans to delve into writing and producing alongside acting. In addition to these accolades, Palmer is also a new mom. She and her boyfriend Darius Jackson welcomed their son Leodis Andrelton Jackson, nicknamed Leo, on February 25, 2023.

The couple has been keeping their relationship pretty lowkey, but all came to light after the "Hustlers" star was seen enjoying herself at Usher's Vegas residency show earlier this week. In response to a now-viral video of Palmer dancing with Usher, Jackson tweeted, from an account that has since seemingly been deleted, "It's the outfit tho . . you a mom." As the R&B icon serenaded her to "There Goes My Baby," Palmer stunned in a sheer, polka-dotted dress with a bodysuit on underneath.

Social media went ablaze over Jackson's public critique of the beloved actor and quickly flew to her defense. "Don't date a baddie if you're gonna be this insecure," one fan replied, garnering more likes than Jackson's original tweet. Palmer has previously discussed the types of people she doesn't like to date — including fellow celebrities. Up until now, Palmer's baby's father has remained relatively out of the limelight.