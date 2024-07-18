Lou Dobbs, Conservative Talk Show Host, Dead At 78
Conservative political commentator Lou Dobbs, known for appearances on news channels like CNN and Fox News, has died at the age of 78.
His death was announced by former President Donald Trump, who called Dobbs "a friend" on July 18. "The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away — A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent," Trump posted on his own social media platform, Truth Social. The second-time presidential hopeful went on to say, "He understood the World, and what was 'happening,' better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!"
Dobbs, who also served as a Fox Business host, was an avid supporter of Donald Trump and his politics. Dobbs became known for his conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States, as well as his anti-immigration stances.
Lou Dobbs had a storied career
Lou Dobbs hosted his Fox Business show, "Lou Dobbs Tonight," for a decade between 2011 and 2021. However, his show was ultimately canceled after he and other hosts from the network were involved in a lawsuit for spreading misinformation about the 2020 election results being rigged. Fox ultimately settled the suit for over $700 million.
Despite this, Fox News was still quick to pay homage to their one-time host while confirming his passing. In a statement, the network said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lou Dobbs. An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry," per HuffPost.
A Harvard University graduate, Dobbs made his first foray into a career in television in the 1970s on a Yuma, Arizona TV station. He later became an anchor in Phoenix, Arizona, followed by Seattle, Washington. In 1980, Dobbs was hired as a host and managing editor for CNN. He started his work on camera in 2003 and left CNN for Fox in 2009. With a long career like his, it's easy to see why he achieved the Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award in 2005, as well as a Primetime Emmy Award, a Luminary Award, and a Peabody Award. Dobbs is survived by his wife, Debi Lee Segura, and their four children.