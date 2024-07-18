Lou Dobbs, Conservative Talk Show Host, Dead At 78

Conservative political commentator Lou Dobbs, known for appearances on news channels like CNN and Fox News, has died at the age of 78.

His death was announced by former President Donald Trump, who called Dobbs "a friend" on July 18. "The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away — A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent," Trump posted on his own social media platform, Truth Social. The second-time presidential hopeful went on to say, "He understood the World, and what was 'happening,' better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!"

Advertisement

Dobbs, who also served as a Fox Business host, was an avid supporter of Donald Trump and his politics. Dobbs became known for his conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States, as well as his anti-immigration stances.