Barack Obama's Birth Certificate Controversy, Explained

For as long as we can remember, there have been simmering rumors about the Obama family. One of the most distracting of these unfounded claims concerns Barack Obama's birth certificate. But how did these rumors start, and what exactly do they claim? Let's circle back to 2008 when Obama contested against Hillary Clinton for the presidency. Obama's campaign began to garner steam, and some Hillary fans didn't like this, so they began rumors that he was born in Kenya and transported to Hawaii to officially record his birth.

As these unfounded claims gained traction, journalist Jim Geraghty asked Obama to release his birth certificate to quell the rumors. So, a few days later, the father of two obliged, releasing a short form of his birth certificate. However, that was only the beginning of the rumors. Between 2008 and 2009, several lawsuits were filed alleging that Obama was born in Kenya and, therefore, ineligible to run. Two of these lawsuits were from Pennsylvania Deputy Attorney General Philip J. Berg in August 2008 and lawyer Orly Taitz in August 2009. However, these lawsuits, as well as the others filed, were dismissed. Then, in 2011, Donald Trump publicly joined the birther rumor campaign.