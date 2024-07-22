Tragic Details About Alexandra Daddario

After rising to fame as Annabeth in the "Percy Jackson" franchise, Alexandra Daddario only continued to make a name for herself in Tinseltown. The blue-eyed beauty's racked up roles in critically acclaimed shows like "True Detective" and box office hits like the "Baywatch" movie. Daddario's stunning transformation from commercial actor to household name arguably reached fever pitch when she landed a spot on "The White Lotus."

In Season 1 of Mike White's HBO series, Daddario played an unhappy newlywed trying to enjoy her honeymoon. Her performance received rave reviews, and she was nominated for an Emmy. (The award ultimately went to co-star Jennifer Coolidge.) In a July 2024 interview with Man of Many, Daddario noted how major it was to be part of such a phenomenon. "It was awesome. ... I feel like if you get lucky enough as an actress to be on something that invades the pop culture in that way, you always feel blessed by success," she said. "Why wouldn't you feel excited about it? I'll talk about it for the rest of my life."

Though Daddario's found a lot of success in showbiz, that's not to say it's all been a breeze. Throughout her life, she has faced personal struggles, problematic behind-the-scenes behavior, a potentially life-threatening interaction with a stalker, and more.

