Tragic Details About Alexandra Daddario
After rising to fame as Annabeth in the "Percy Jackson" franchise, Alexandra Daddario only continued to make a name for herself in Tinseltown. The blue-eyed beauty's racked up roles in critically acclaimed shows like "True Detective" and box office hits like the "Baywatch" movie. Daddario's stunning transformation from commercial actor to household name arguably reached fever pitch when she landed a spot on "The White Lotus."
In Season 1 of Mike White's HBO series, Daddario played an unhappy newlywed trying to enjoy her honeymoon. Her performance received rave reviews, and she was nominated for an Emmy. (The award ultimately went to co-star Jennifer Coolidge.) In a July 2024 interview with Man of Many, Daddario noted how major it was to be part of such a phenomenon. "It was awesome. ... I feel like if you get lucky enough as an actress to be on something that invades the pop culture in that way, you always feel blessed by success," she said. "Why wouldn't you feel excited about it? I'll talk about it for the rest of my life."
Though Daddario's found a lot of success in showbiz, that's not to say it's all been a breeze. Throughout her life, she has faced personal struggles, problematic behind-the-scenes behavior, a potentially life-threatening interaction with a stalker, and more.
Alexandra Daddario struggled to tap into her emotions as a kid
As the daughter of two lawyers who encouraged her to be serious about her studies, Alexandra Daddario was set to follow a path that looked a lot different than the one she ended up taking. However, it all changed when she went to an acting class with a friend when she was 11 years old.
"I was not an emotional kid, but I really sort of felt things. ... They wanted you to cry, they wanted you to get angry, and they wanted you to express yourself [in class]. You were taught to flex those muscles. And I felt like it was this very true way of being, whereas in life and in the environment I was in, I was really taught to be very diligent and non-emotional," Daddario told Flaunt magazine in 2024. There was one exercise in particular that involved digging into real moments from their own lives to try to bring themselves to tears. This was especially difficult for Daddario.
"I didn't want to cry in front of all these people. How embarrassing!" she recalled. "And I didn't want to divulge one of my saddest moments. That's so personal." Eventually, the young actor learned how to utilize her emotions for her roles, but it took some time for her to master.
She was put into an inappropriate position as a teen
Sadly, as the world has come to learn over the years, Hollywood is rife with inappropriate behavior and it extends to the children in the entertainment industry. Although Alexandra Daddario didn't book a television gig until she was 16, she began auditioning from a young age, and unfortunately, not all of her auditions were exactly age appropriate.
In a June 2014 chat with Interview magazine, Daddario looked back on an audition for a Got Milk? ad spot that stuck with her for all the wrong reasons. "I must have been 13 or 14 and ... the audition was me and one other guy. I would have chocolate syrup in my mouth, and the boy would put milk in his mouth, and we'd make out. And then, we'd come up from the big make-out, and we'd have chocolate milk mustaches," she said. At the time, Daddario didn't fully recognize how questionable this whole setup was until she was older.
She continued, "I'm absolutely positive my parents didn't know that was what the audition was. It was a little weird. Acting is a really strange thing. You have to know when you're put in a bad situation, but you also have to be willing to do something very strange."
She felt she 'wasn't a very good actress' when she started
You may not know this, but Alexandra Daddario is one of the many celebrities who surprisingly got their start on a soap opera. She landed her first role on "All My Children" when she was just 16 years old, playing Laurie Lewis between 2002 and 2003. Daddario's experience and training were limited at this time, but the role helped her learn the ropes rather quickly.
"The soap opera life was great," she told Schön! in July 2021. "It taught me how to memorize lines, how to find my light, how cameras worked, and how to kiss a boy on camera. Like, all these bizarre things that you must do, it got me used to it, and I was grateful for that job." Sadly, Daddario was fired from the show after just a year. She wouldn't book another credited role until 2005.
While speaking with Women's Health in September 2022, Daddario shared her disheartening theory about why she didn't last very long on "All My Children." "I wasn't a very good actress. I could memorize my lines, but finding my camera, finding my light, even learning how to walk naturally — it took a lot of practice," she said. However, Daddario didn't let this discourage her. Rather, it inspired her to keep at it. "I knew something was wrong, but I knew I could fix it. I knew that I loved what I did and that I could be better," she said.
Her role in Texas Chainsaw was emotionally taxing
After "All My Children," Alexandra Daddario expanded her horizons by diving into other genres, including horror. She nabbed a part in 2007's "The Attic," and followed that up with a lead role in 2010's "Bereavement." After that, she was invited to star in 2013's "Texas Chainsaw 3D." While one might assume that any ol' addition to the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" franchise would be a hit, this installment received abysmal reviews. What's more, making the movie was anything but easy on its leading lady.
In the aforementioned interview with Interview magazine, Daddario spoke about the taxing experience that was shooting this particular film. "It was the most intense level of emotion to get into, being chased by a guy with a chainsaw," she recalled. "You get home at the end of the day, and you feel really depressed and strange and anxious, because you've tricked your body, essentially, into feeling that way, sobbing hysterically and screaming and thinking about all these horrible things in order to get yourself to that place."
Apparently, getting into the headspace of her character wasn't the only thing that took a toll on her. In a July 2021 chat with Collider, Daddario hinted at unnamed behind-the-scenes problems that loomed over the whole production. "There were a lot of challenges on that project. ... There's issues on everything, but these were more severe," she said. While Daddario didn't go into detail about the challenges she faced, she emphasized that she at least learned a lot from the project.
She was apprehensive about her nude scene in True Detective
Alexandra Daddario spent the better part of a dozen years booking roles by 2014, but she still hadn't made it big. However, everything changed when she landed a small part in Season 1 of "True Detective," playing the mistress of Woody Harrelson's character. The performance generated a lot of buzz, but not necessarily for the reasons she'd hoped.
After she signed on, Daddario learned her character was supposed to do a nude scene. In her aforementioned conversation with Interview magazine, she explained her initial apprehension. "It was the first time I was nude for anything, so I was definitely unnerved by that, but I think any implied misogyny is a result of defining the characters," she said. When asked about the audience's reaction to the scene, Daddario replied, "It's very flattering. But it's not something I try to think about too much."
Nude scenes can often make or break a career, but luckily for the star, her decision to bare it all for the camera worked out. As Daddario told Collider in July 2021, "I didn't know what to expect. And then of course that episode aired and my manager called, and I'll never forget it. ... All of a sudden, everyone in town wanted to meet with me and then I booked 'San Andreas.' So no, I would have never expected that from that role. It was tactical, but not that tactical."
Alexandra Daddario and Logan Lerman broke up in 2016
While she's now happily married to Andrew Form, having tied the knot with the film producer in June 2022, Alexandra Daddario's love life used to be a bit of a mystery. She's often kept a low profile when it comes to dating, including when she was linked to her "Percy Jackson" co-star Logan Lerman. The two first worked together in 2010 on the first installment of the franchise, and by 2014, they were reportedly engaged. Neither Daddario nor the "Fury" star spoke publicly about their relationship, and it remained this way when they called things off in 2016.
A little while after splitting quietly from Lerman, Daddario joked with People in April 2017 about her lack of dating experience when she was younger. "It feels really surreal — as a teenager I could never really get guys and I was pretty nerdy. Now I feel like I'm getting my revenge by being a Baywatch babe. I'm like, 'You could have had this and now look at me,'" she said. Daddario explained that she was dating someone new without revealing who, and added, "I just want to date someone nice. Like everyone else, I want to be happy so that's what I'm looking for."
She was 'very sad' about the way the Baywatch movie played out
In 2017, Alexandra Daddario was in not one, but two feature films that were absolutely panned by critics: "The Layover" and "Baywatch." While "The Layover" flew under the radar thanks to its DirecTV release, "Baywatch" held its own at the box office alongside heavy hitters "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." "Baywatch" might've raked in the cash, but it also raked in abysmal reviews.
In her July 2024 interview with Man of Many, Daddario reflected on how tough it was to see the movie get torn apart. "'Baywatch' was very sad for me because there was so much hinging on it. It was so big, and you have your face on every billboard, and then it just didn't work, and that was painful. But life goes on," she said. Daddario also touched on the ebbs and flows that come with this line of work. "There's been times in my career that I think my career is over. You do a string of bad movies. Hollywood is finicky," she said "I've been in so many movies that have been so poorly reviewed, and it hurts."
Though Daddario's career cooled a bit around that time, she had to deal with being typecast as the "hot girl" more than ever. "'Baywatch' raised my profile and changed the kinds of jobs I was being offered, maybe not in a positive way," she told The New York Times.
Alexandra Daddario has her own #MeToo stories
When the #MeToo movement gained widespread recognition in 2017, the hashtag went viral and women all over the world shared their experiences of sexual harassment and assault. Evan Rachel Wood, Alyssa Milano, America Fererra, Gabrielle Union, and Alexandra Daddario were just some of the stars who stood in solidarity with the movement.
In October 2017, Daddario alluded to her own story on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I want other women to know it's okay to speak up. I know how it feels to be too scared to. Let's change the stigma. #MeToo," she wrote.
Daddario hasn't revealed the extent of the misconduct she's experienced. "I've had my own problems. But not with anyone who's been spoken about in the press," she told Be (via Yahoo! Lifestyle) in 2018. "I know that I've had that problem where I've been afraid of speaking up. Afraid that no one will believe me, afraid of the repercussions." Daddario added at the time that she still wasn't "fully ready to talk publicly about things."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
She related to her White Lotus character for a sad reason
In 2021, Alexandra Daddario joined the ensemble cast of "The White Lotus" Season 1. She played Rachel Patton, a woman staying at the resort with her self-absorbed new husband. Fans of "The White Lotus" know that over the course of the season, Rachel comes to terms with the reality of who she married and what her future looks like.
Daddario played the part exceptionally well, and it may have been because she related to her character for a sad reason. As she told Time in August 2021, "I had experienced in my life, on more than one occasion, a huge pressure to be happy. ... [Rachel's] reasons to be unhappy are completely legitimate. But on paper, she doesn't feel like she has a reason. ... I've definitely felt that before where you bounce around, trying to be happy for somebody else who really isn't listening to why you're really unhappy."
In a January 2022 chat with Forbes, Daddario once again touched on her connection to the role. "Those feelings of confusion that Rachel has — the constant over-thinking of 'Oh everything is ok, this is somehow my fault,' and ... 'I have to get out and I have to make the other person understand how I feel,' only to realize you're up against a wall — those are very familiar to me, and very painful," she said.
An armed stalker showed up at Alexandra Daddario's door
From Jodie Foster's infamous stalker incident to the violent end Miranda Cosgrove's stalker faced in her front yard, stars have long dealt with dangerously obsessed fans. Alexandra Daddario is another celebrity who has dealt with a terrifying stalker situation. In February 2022, a man named David Cako showed up to her home unannounced. According to a statement obtained by Radar, the incident left her in a state of "emotional distress."
The actor's stalker had been suffering from delusions about Daddario and had driven from Colorado to her home with the intent to confront her. "When I opened the front door, I observed the Respondent standing immediately outside my doorway as if he was intending to enter my home," she said in the statement. "I did not recognize him. He did not say anything. He just stood there as I observed that he was physically shaking and trembling in a highly intense and nervous manner." Daddario shut the door, but Cako stayed in her front yard. Daddario called the police.
Cako was arrested after cops found a gun in his car, but he posted bond shortly after. When she learned of his release, Daddario left her house. "This incident has caused me significant fear and concern for the safety of myself, my partner and others living in my home," she said in the statement.
She's grappled with feeling insecure
Alexandra Daddario is obviously stunning, and when you consider her immense success in Hollywood, it's hard to imagine that she'd ever think negatively about herself. However, during her 2014 conversation for Interview magazine, the "Baywatch" star revealed the truth about how she really feels. "I'm a combination between extreme insecurity and extreme confidence," Daddario said.
It's a relatable feeling, to bounce back and forth between really feeling yourself and not loving what you see in the mirror. However, Daddario also sees that there is still beauty in being imperfect. "I am drawn to things that feel beautiful, sophisticated and powerful. But also to those moments of being a little bit of a mess, because you can't always be perfect," she said in British Vogue in April 2023. "There's a lot of pressure — especially for women — to be perfect all the time and to look perfect and have sort of this perfect life. But it's about embracing all the different parts of yourself."