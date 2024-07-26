Details About Bill Rancic's Relationship With Ivanka Trump

Since winning the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Bill Rancic's career has soared higher than the show's ratings. Formerly an online cigar entrepreneur, Rancic enjoyed a year on the staff of the Trump Organization as the reality show's champ before pursuing his own interests again. He and his wife, former E! News reporter Giuliana Rancic, have written bestselling books, hosted several cable shows, and co-own a series of restaurants. Rancic also helped his wife launch her own prosecco brand, and he has his own podcast, "Dollar Bill.".

Advertisement

Rancic was invited back on a number of occasions to serve as a "boardroom advisor" on the hit NBC show. As such, he observed the teams fulfilling their assigned tasks and offered their opinions to the star, Donald Trump. Joining him in the boardroom in 2006 was Ivanka Trump. Just 24 years old at the time, Ivanka had already been named vice president of real estate development at her father's firm. The following year, the billionaire's older daughter would go on to launch her jewelry line and proceed to venture into fashion. Sharing an entrepreneurial spirit and a Trump connection, Ivanka and Rancic became friends. They may not be the closest of buds — they live in different cities and work in different fields — but they'll always be bonded by the time they spent helping the mogul decide which contestant should hear the immortal words "You're fired!"

Advertisement