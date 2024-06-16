Inside Bill Rancic's Career Since Winning The Apprentice
Bill Rancic has worn many hats since winning the debut season of "The Apprentice" back in 2004. As promised, he subsequently worked for the Trump Organization, earning an impressive salary of $250,000 for being in charge of the construction of the Chicago Trump Tower. Contractually, Rancic was only supposed to be employed by Donald Trump's company for a year, but he extended his contract twice and only left in 2007. Reflecting on his time at Trump Org in a 2018 Us Weekly interview, Rancic shared that he formed a good working relationship with Trump, recalling, "He was great to me. He treated me very fairly. He genuinely wanted to lift me up." The "Apprentice" winner added, "He wanted me to do good things [and] arm me with the tools to succeed in life. It's an opportunity that I'm always grateful for and that I will always appreciate."
Rancic returned to reality TV following his departure from the corporation. First, as a co-host on NBC's "iVillage Live." He then picked up a job hosting "We Mean Business." While speaking to the New York Daily News in 2008, Rancic revealed that it didn't take too much convincing to get him onboard because the entrepreneur appreciated the opportunity to help small businesses through the show. However, Rancic acknowledged that it wasn't always an easy feat because passionate owners didn't always agree with his opinions. Fortunately, the first ever "Apprentice" winner also pointed out that many of them eventually understood his perspective. Meanwhile, others were so hostile that Rancic wasn't even sure he was welcome in their establishment anymore.
Bill and Giuliana Rancic own several businesses together
Bill and Giuliana Rancic started their joint business ventures in 2008 by creating You and I Productions. About a year later, the newlyweds used the production company to create their very own reality show, "Giuliana & Bill." In a 2009 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the former E! anchor opined that she didn't think the public attention from the show would negatively affect their marriage in any way, reasoning, "When something private is exposed or we get emotional, we make sure to talk about it." Giuliana continued, "If you are strong enough as a couple it can actually be a good thing. I think I know Bill better now [because] we're forced to learn a lot about the way you deal with issues." The show ran for an impressive seven seasons, culminating in 2014.
During a 2018 appearance on "On Air With Ryan Seacrest," the TV personality confirmed that they decided against an eighth season to focus on privately raising their newborn son, Edward Duke Rancic. In 2012, the spouses entered a new era of their lives by opening their first restaurant, RPM Italian, in Chicago, in partnership with Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises. In an E! News interview, Giuliana confessed that it was initially supposed to be named Mama DePandi's as a tribute to her mom. However, they realized a more modernized name would be a better fit. RPM was based on the last names of the founders, the Rancics and Melmans, and their chef, Doug Psaltis.
Bill Rancic is also a motivational speaker and an author
Bill and Giuliana Rancic's became somewhat of a celebrity favorite, boasting A-list diners like Barack and Michelle Obama, Justin Bieber, and Lady Gaga. Naturally, the entrepreneurs recognized the opportunity for expansion, so they opened several other restaurants in Chicago catering to different cuisines, and took RPM Italian to Washington D.C. and Las Vegas too. On the "Beyond Speaking" podcast, in 2019, Bill admitted that they only intended for RPM Italian to be a singular venture honoring Giuliana's heritage, but he was pleasantly surprised to see just how well-loved it ultimately became. In addition to handling the business, Bill also offers motivational speeches for corporations.
According to his website, the "Apprentice" winner has delivered hundreds of speeches on everything from entrepreneurship and leadership to health and real estate. Speaking of which, Bill reportedly raked in tons of money flipping houses in Illinois. And to top it all off, he has also authored several books. The intrepid businessman released his first offering, "You're Hired: How to Succeed in Business and Life," in 2004. About a year later, Bill tried his hand at encouraging children to follow their entrepreneurial dreams with his book, "Beyond the Lemonade Stand: Starting Small to Make It Big!"
Elsewhere, Bill and Giuliana shared the simple key to their thriving marriage in their joint offering, "I Do, Now What?" The former reality star also ventured into the world of fiction by releasing his debut novel, "First Light," in 2016. Suffice it to say that Bill has changed a lot over the years.