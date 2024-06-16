Inside Bill Rancic's Career Since Winning The Apprentice

Bill Rancic has worn many hats since winning the debut season of "The Apprentice" back in 2004. As promised, he subsequently worked for the Trump Organization, earning an impressive salary of $250,000 for being in charge of the construction of the Chicago Trump Tower. Contractually, Rancic was only supposed to be employed by Donald Trump's company for a year, but he extended his contract twice and only left in 2007. Reflecting on his time at Trump Org in a 2018 Us Weekly interview, Rancic shared that he formed a good working relationship with Trump, recalling, "He was great to me. He treated me very fairly. He genuinely wanted to lift me up." The "Apprentice" winner added, "He wanted me to do good things [and] arm me with the tools to succeed in life. It's an opportunity that I'm always grateful for and that I will always appreciate."

Advertisement

Rancic returned to reality TV following his departure from the corporation. First, as a co-host on NBC's "iVillage Live." He then picked up a job hosting "We Mean Business." While speaking to the New York Daily News in 2008, Rancic revealed that it didn't take too much convincing to get him onboard because the entrepreneur appreciated the opportunity to help small businesses through the show. However, Rancic acknowledged that it wasn't always an easy feat because passionate owners didn't always agree with his opinions. Fortunately, the first ever "Apprentice" winner also pointed out that many of them eventually understood his perspective. Meanwhile, others were so hostile that Rancic wasn't even sure he was welcome in their establishment anymore.

Advertisement