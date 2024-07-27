What Happened To Tonya Harding And Nancy Kerrigan After Their Famous Olympics Drama?

Even though they competed in the Olympics over three decades ago, you probably recognize the names Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding. While there are plenty of Olympic moments that will make you cry, when it comes to the drama surrounding Kerrigan and Harding, the emotions are less heartwarming, more chaotic and stressful. Here's a quick recap: In the mid 1990s, the superstar figure skaters were rivals and from completely different backgrounds with dissimilar skating styles — Harding was from a lower-class family and emphasized her athletic ability on the ice, while Kerrigan was from a far more well-off family and was a more elegant, classical figure skater.

On January 6, 1994, Kerrigan was leaving a practice before the U.S. Championships when she was clubbed in the right knee by a man who later turned out to have been hired to do so by Harding's ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and his friend. The goal had been to try and prevent Kerrigan from competing at the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer in February 1994. The immediate aftermath of the attack was caught by TV cameras with Kerrigan crying out in pain, asking, "Why?" She managed to recover and went on to compete at the Olympics, winning the silver medal. Harding also skated in Lillehammer, but she finished 8th.

The women have since joined the ranks of U.S. Olympic figure skaters you wouldn't recognize today, and they went on to lead very different (very separate) lives.

