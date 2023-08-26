How Many Kids Does Tonya Harding Have?

Figure skater Tonya Harding might be the most well-known for the notorious 1994 scandal in which Harding's ex-husband hired an assailant to attack fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan, thus eliminating her as Harding's competition. But these days, Harding is trying to turn her life around as a wife and mother. Sixteen years after the U.S. Figure Skating Association banned Harding for life after she was found guilty of trying to hinder the prosecution of Kerrigan's assailants, the disgraced figure skater met her third husband, Joe Price.

Harding first met Joe Price while he was performing Jerry Lee Lewis' hit "Great Balls of Fire" at a karaoke bar in Washington state. The former figure skater was immediately captivated by Price and proposed to him only a few weeks later. Shortly after her proposal, she became pregnant with her and Price's first and only child: a son named Gordon.

Harding's transition to married, familial bliss is a far cry from the reputation she carried with her following the Kerrigan attack. But as she told ABC News, she feels this new family is "a second chance" — an opportunity to have a happy, normal life.