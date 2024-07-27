What Joe Rogan's Relationship With Stepdaughter Kayja Rose Is Like

His often controversial opinions may not make Joe Rogan seem like an ideal parent, but it sounds like he tries to do the best he can with his kids. His desire to prioritize Kayja Rose and his other two children may stem from his own difficult childhood. In a clip from his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan described his biological father's abusive behavior, saying, "My real father was crazy, he was like a psychotic person." Among other disturbing stories, Rogan recalled witnessing his father physically abusing one of his cousins. He summarized his father's parenting style by explaining, "It was like the worst way of raising a child ever, especially boys."

Whereas Rogan honors Rose and his other children's privacy by not using them for attention, his father, Joe Rogan Sr., has repeatedly called his son out on social media and in interviews. For example, Rogan Sr. refuted claims that he was abusive when speaking to The U.S. Sun, explaining his ex-wife and son would've taken legal action against him if the stories were true: "If I was the big bad wolf, they would have had a restraining order against me."

Based on how differently he appears to view parenting than his father, Rogan clearly took his experiences to heart in choosing to provide a more positive parenting environment for Rose and her half-siblings.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.

