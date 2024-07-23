Bill Rancic's Hair Transformation Proves His Age Is Brutally Catching Up To Him

Whether you're an ordinary person or a celebrity entrepreneur like Bill Rancic, aging is going to change your appearance. While this isn't necessarily a bad thing, it can mean undergoing a dramatic transformation over the years. For example, many people see their hair begin to thin or go gray, and Rancic is no exception. His style has remained largely unchanged since winning the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, but a July 2024 photo suggests his age is finally catching up to him. Instead of his trademark dark brown hair, 53-year-old Rancic was spotted with light, gray-ticked locks and what appears to be a thinner hairline.

This hairstyle may be a far cry from Rancic's more youthful cuts, but the former reality TV star has never been shy about sharing his hair journey with the public. In a 2014 interview the The Guy Corner NYC, Rancic explained his struggles with hair loss: "It happened in my early 20's and in the beginning I was in denial. I would look in the mirror and I would see what I wanted to see not necessarily what was reality." He then described experiencing a "wake up call" that led him to accept the situation and take action.

Ranci's journey to regrow his hair and rebuild his confidence even led him to help others through sharing his hair-loss story. And if we had to guess, it's only a matter of time before he opens up about his graying hair too.

