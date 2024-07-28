Tragic Details About Monica Lewinsky's Life After The Bill Clinton Scandal

Note: This article includes mentions of suicide.

In 1998, it was impossible to turn on a television or pass a newsstand without encountering the name "Monica Lewinsky." As her affair with former president Bill Clinton became public knowledge and torpedoed her budding career in the nation's capital, it's likely she never expected the long-standing infamy she would endure in its aftermath, either. After all, the then 20-something White House intern said: "I never expected to fall in love with the president," according to the Washington Post.

The affair was front-page news, but Lewinsky's personal struggles went virtually unnoticed. The intense media scrutiny took its toll and Lewinsky found herself publicly vilified, socially isolated, and battling mental health issues. The world eventually moved on to fresher news, but the Clinton scandal continued to negatively impact her life for years.

However, the intern-turned-activist has bravely shared the tragic details of her story. For instance, in 2024 Lewinsky wrote an essay for Vanity Fair reflecting on how the fallout of the White House scandal has affected her life. In the essay, she referred to the period between 2004 and 2014 as her "dark decade" and candidly described how she felt during that time: "For the most part, I was in a sea of pain, coming to grips with what it meant to have been standing at the center of a political sex scandal in which I was opposing the most powerful man in the world." Here, we uncover the impact of the scandal on the woman at the center of it all.

